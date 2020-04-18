Celebrities

Anastasiya Kvitko Sets Instagram on Fire With Her Thickness

by Tracy Finke
by Tracy Finke

The Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko again surprised her followers with sultry snaps. The model posted two videos on her Instagram profile showing off her lush curves.

Image source: Instagram

In the first video, Kvitko is posing in a pink bikini covered in a blue see-through mesh dress, putting her peachy posterior in the foreground.

In the second video, the blond beauty is just wearing a tiny pink bikini, which leaves little to the imagination. Once again, her lush curves were in the spotlight.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Easter 🐰 Top @prettylittlething ❤️

A post shared by AK (@anastasiya_kvitko) on

Anastasiya left her 10.8 million followers in complete awe. “Wooow so hot”, one of her fans wrote, and another added, with tons of fire emojis: “Wow really you are looking gorgeous and so pretty”.

“Gorgeous”, “Very nice“, “Plz marry me”, some of the comments read.

View this post on Instagram

Swimsuit @fashionnova @fashionnovamen 💗fashionnovapartner

A post shared by AK (@anastasiya_kvitko) on

Joselyn Cano Blooms in Quarantine

Tarsha Whitmore Stuns in a Skintight Dress

Hannah Palmer Flaunts Her Curves in a Stunning Bikini

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
25 − 15 =


Tracy Finke

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy