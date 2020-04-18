Anastasiya Kvitko Sets Instagram on Fire With Her Thickness

The Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko again surprised her followers with sultry snaps. The model posted two videos on her Instagram profile showing off her lush curves.

In the first video, Kvitko is posing in a pink bikini covered in a blue see-through mesh dress, putting her peachy posterior in the foreground.

In the second video, the blond beauty is just wearing a tiny pink bikini, which leaves little to the imagination. Once again, her lush curves were in the spotlight.

Anastasiya left her 10.8 million followers in complete awe. “Wooow so hot”, one of her fans wrote, and another added, with tons of fire emojis: “Wow really you are looking gorgeous and so pretty”.

“Gorgeous”, “Very nice“, “Plz marry me”, some of the comments read.