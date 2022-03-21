5 Reasons Hybrid Workplace is Here to Stay

Hybrid working is a hot topic across sectors and borders. Just look up ‘hybrid work’ on Google Trends, and you will see. More and more people are getting intrigued by what has been coined the “future of work”. But why is the world so keen on hybrid work?

In-office work came to a halt as the world battled the COVID-19 pandemic. Hundreds of thousands of employees across the globe were forced to work remotely. However, the compromise did open new wells of knowledge for the stakeholders. Many businesses and workers realized that working from home is as efficient as working in traditional office environments. However, not always.

Switching to a 100% remote team can pose long-term problems. When all employees work from home, it can hamper communication and collaboration. Or worse, lead to a lack of work culture. So how can organizations find a middle ground? The solution lies in a hybrid work model.

Why Choose a Hybrid Work Model?

A hybrid work model blends remote working and in-office working in the best way possible. Employees can save time commuting and spend more time with loved ones. Since they get maximum flexibility, they are likely to feel greater accountability towards work and perform well. So, it naturally increases employee productivity.

With fewer workers coming to work in the office, a company’s real estate costs also come down naturally. It can also attract a diverse pool of talent not bound by location. So now the question is not about why a hybrid work model — but which kind. However, if you still have qualms about hybrid working, we’ve got you covered.

Here are five reasons why the hybrid work model is here to stay. Visit this site

1. A Hybrid Workplace Increases the Productivity of Your Employees

One of the reasons why hybrid work has received such an overwhelmingly positive response is increased productivity.

According to a study by Stanford, employees were 22% more efficient while working from home. Another survey of 800 employees by Mercer revealed that 94% of employees felt more productive when working remotely. Now, the question is, how? The reason is pretty simple.

Employees can choose where and how to work in a hybrid work environment. So, if some of your employees are night owls and prefer working in the wee hours, they can take advantage of it. Similarly, if some of your employees prefer routine and structure, they can work from the office more frequently.

2. Hybrid Work Improves Work-Life Balance

Every employee has different needs, desires, and circumstances.

Since the hybrid work model is not a rigid, one-size-fits-all approach, it has allowed employees to cater to their needs better. Therefore, it is no surprise that 99% of remote workers would like to keep working from home in the coming years.

Now, people can care for their families, children, pets, and themselves more efficiently. Hybrid work also reduces the stress of spending hours commuting to the office. As a result, employees enjoy a better work-life balance and feel more satisfaction.

3. A Hybrid Office Offers a Safer Work Environment

Although the pandemic is slowly receding, health experts still caution against lifting COVID-19 protocols completely. After all, there is a potential risk of new variants and mutations. So, despite vaccination drives and other safety precautions, safety compliance remains a top priority for businesses worldwide.

To curb the spread of infection, therefore, many organizations are focusing on social distancing and crowding prevention. This is where a hybrid work model can be of great help. Since it reduces the number of employees visiting the office each day, there will be fewer instances of contact between workers. And if an employee suspects they have been exposed to the virus, managers can modify their schedule and allow them to work from home.

4. A Hybrid Work Model is Cost-Effective for Your Business

A hybrid work setup means fewer employees will come to work each day. For companies, this means reduced office footprint and lower costs of maintenance.

Social distancing measures have replaced cubicles with private offices, fixed seating with flexible desk-booking, and large conference rooms with smaller ones. After going hybrid, therefore, companies can also do away with large establishments and move to smaller offices.

In the light of these changes, Global Workplace Analytics estimates that companies can save an average of 11,000 USD annually per remote worker. This cost reduction will prove beneficial for organizations left struggling financially after the pandemic. So there’s no doubt that they will likely retain the hybrid work model in the future.

5. By Adopting Hybrid Work, You Future-Proof Your Organization

Hybrid work models and flexible schedules are not ‘post-pandemic trends.’ In fact, business leaders agree that they are here to stay. Tech-giant Facebook expects 50% of its entire workforce to be working remotely by 2030.

Because while we all hope to see the end of the pandemic soon, there is no guarantee. Many are also concerned about the possibilities of such outbreaks in the future.

Thus, organizations need to safeguard their offices against health risks of the present times and future ones. They need a robust, long-term solution for responding efficiently to future health crises. And what better than hybrid working?

To Sum Up

The lasting effects of the pandemic have changed our relationships with our jobs entirely. Now, there is no turning around! As Google puts it, ‘some changes were so convenient, they stuck.’

Global business leaders, therefore, need to lean forward and adopt a hybrid work approach best-suited to their organizational needs. And thanks to technology such as hybrid work management solutions, this feat is within reach of all businesses, big and small. This inexpensive software can help you implement your hybrid work model quickly and efficiently.

By applying the lessons the pandemic taught us, we can take a thoughtful approach and change our workplaces for the better.