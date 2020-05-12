Rapper Cardi B Has a New Look

Grammy-award American rapper Cardi B, 27, seems to have a new look! If we were to judge by her new hairstyle, the star artist decided to change up her image a bit.

Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, better known by her stage name Cardi B, now has curls that make her look like Marilyn Monroe. She is blonde, but dyes a part of her hair in different colors.

Although Cardi is famous for her crazy hairstyles and colors, she now has something her fans can identify with more, and she looks stunning. The new hair looks amazing on her and that is exactly what her followers are saying on social media.

The drastic change did wonders for her whole figure, and media and fans agree she looks much better like this than with her usual sleek hair. Her curves stand out more and her face has a different shape, all because of a new hairstyle!

Overall, Cardi B looks more fabulous and womanly with her beautiful new locks. No matter if they are long or short, or if they are her natural hair or extensions, the hit maker looks breathtaking. It seems like she is aware of it too, since she has not changed it yet!