Cardi B Has an Astonishing Car Collection

Cardi B is a polarizing personality. You could say the same about her car collection. There are some true pieces in there, and some that you’ll find hard to appreciate. If you follow her closely then you know that she’s not shy about showing what she has in the garage. Some of the models she possesses are true supercars and will leave everyone breathless. If you are not a fan of the famous rapper, we are sure you’ll be after seeing this collection. Even if you can’t digest her music, there’s no much arguing about her taste for vehicles. The funny part is that this singer doesn’t have a driving license, so she can’t steer any of her cars. Nonetheless, she’s probably over the moon that she owns them. As she put it once, they’re good for taking photos, so there you have her reasoning for purchasing these models. Now, let’s see what Cardi B has in store for us.

Lamborghini Urus

More and more superstars decide to get themselves a Lambo SUV. It was back in 2018 that the rapper decided to show off this beauty. It wasn’t long before this model was released into the market. If you recall, we wrote that Kylie Jenner also has one. This SUV is a perfect car for her photos. She can even feature it in her videos. Cardi B likes to be the first in everything, so she obviously decided to go strong with the first Lamborghini SUV ever. If she ever decides to get herself a license she’ll certainly enjoy the V8 engine that comes with 650 horsepower and 8-gear automatic transmission.

Lamborghini Aventador

You can see that Cardi B is a fan of this Italian manufacturer. Aventador is a must-have if you are a music celebrity, considering how many of them decided to get themselves one. This car is unique in the sense that both she and her better half Offset have a matching pair. They bought Aventadors once their daughter Kulture was born. While this is a touching memento their daughter won’t be able to enjoy it until she comes of age, as this supercar doesn’t have an option if installing a baby seat in it. Even if it had one, this V12, 700 hp beats is not a place for a child. We’re sure Offset knows how to enjoy his, while his baby girl waits to grow up, and Cardi B to get herself a driver’s license.

Chevrolet Suburban

Now, this is a car that could suit all the needs of a modern family. It is a family car more than any that Cardi B has in her garage – by a large margin. This is a car most of us could afford so it comes as a little surprise that the Bodak Yellow singer has it among her exotic collection. The price is something that Cardi B probably considers a pocket change as it is priced in the range of $50,000. We’re sure, the young mother and her daughter Culture will enjoy this one when she starts driving. The one issue could be the parking, but we’re sure there will be someone to aid the rapper with this.

Mercedes G Wagon

Even with closed eyes, and without any prior knowledge of famous rapper’s cars, you could blindly say that they own a Mercedes G Wagon and you’d be right. Every one who is anything in the world of music gets their hands on one of these. You could state a claim that it is a favorite vehicle which is now a must-have for any celeb. The thing that makes Cardi B’s unique is its bright orange color. If you take a look at her entire collection it is easy to notice that she’s into things orange. With this model, it is a shame she can’t take it out for a spin, but it still looks amazing when the famous rapper poses next to it.

Bentley Bentayga

We live in the age of luxury SUV’s and Cardi B is aware of this fact. In addition to staggering Urus, she also has a Bentley Bentayga in her possession. When her hit song, we mentioned above entered the Top 10 on Billboard she decided that she deserves a threat. This car was that treat. As you could guess it comes in her favorite color we already spoke of. But, the color can’t hide what this USV is, and that’s a twin-turbo, 6.0-liter beast we can only hope Cardi B is going to drive when she’s an experienced driver.

Mercedes Maybach

Cream of the crop of the luxury vehicles is without a doubt the Maybach, and it’s no wonder Cardi B decided to get one for herself. It is one of those models that shows your height as a superstar, but it’s also one of the rare ones that wasn’t as promoted by the famous rapper on her Instagram profile. Besides, it is one that you should consume on the back seat, with a chauffeur upfront. Considering the lack of a driver’s license in Cardi B, it is ideal for her.

McLaren 720S Spider

When you think about supercars this is a car you need to have in your mind. The reason is simple – it is the best one out there, and it’s not even a discussion. We’re sure that Cardi B enjoys this one by only looking at it, and posing for photos. But we are hoping that she has plans of sitting behind the wheel to feel what’s all about. Many people are left breathless when they feel the 4.0-liter, 710 horsepower, V8 engine.

Final Thoughts

As you can see, there’s no reason not to enjoy high-end luxury cars even if you have no driver’s license. Cardi B leads by an example, and if you are anything like her, you’d be enjoying these vehicles for the sole purpose of taking photos for your Instagram feed.