Cardi B Thinks Carol Baskin “Fed Her Husband to the Tigers” & Spread Coronavirus

by Tracy Finke
Rapper Cardi B, 27, came up with her own theory about a tiger from the Bronx zoo, who is infected with the coronavirus.

The rapper recalled the now-famous tiger owner Joe Exotic’s words from the new Netflix documentary “Tiger King,” which features Joe’s confrontation with animal rights activist Carol Baskin, 58.

Joe blames Carol for everything that goes wrong in his life and says “Carol fu**ing Baskin”, and those words have now gone viral on social media.

The story of the tiger turned positive for the coronavirus was posted on Instagram, with Cardi B leaving a comment below:

“I’ll tell you how… Carol fu**ing Baskin,” she wrote.

Cardi B also recently posted a meme that implied that Carol Baskin killed her husband and fed her tigers, which is the conspiracy theory explored in the documentary.

The meme shows a figure of Joe Exotic drinking tea in front of a sign that says, “Carol Baskin fed her husband to the tigers”.

Also, Cardi asked her followers: “Whatcha think?”

Carol Baskin denied the allegations after the documentary was released and said it had nothing to do with her husband’s disappearance.

Tracy Finke

