8 Best Rabbit Hutches To Buy

Finding the perfect rabbit hutch for your little furry friend can be a daunting task. There is such a wide range of options to choose from, all of which come with their own unique pros and cons. This is especially true if it’s your first time making such a purchase, as you probably won’t know what to look for once you start your search.

So, in this article, we’ve decided to help you narrow down your choices by providing you with a list of the best rabbit hutches you can buy at the moment.

Here they are!

1. Trixie hutch

This wonderful rabbit hutch is as spacious as they get. It can provide your bunny with enough room to hop around or enjoy their time napping and resting. The wired structure allows for easy cleaning and maintenance, which makes it one of our favorite picks on this list. The design itself has a rustic vibe surrounding it, so it can be an excellent outdoor hutch as well. The two-story is separated by a hatch door, so it allows more flexibility when it comes to restrictions.

The only downside to this model is certainly the price. It’s not for everyone’s budget, and the extra space it provides might not be a necessity for smaller rabbits. So, depending on your budget and your rabbit’s needs, this might not be the best option for you, as excellent as it is.

2. Petsfit hutch

If you’re looking for an exclusively indoor hutch, this model might be the perfect choice for you. It’s made out of wood, so it’s far from being suitable for outdoor use (especially if the weather is frequently rainy where you live). It comes in two different color schemes, so you’ll easily be able to „blend it“ into your indoor aesthetics. The design itself is modern and fashionable, and the removable tray makes maintenance simple and easy.

It’s made for smaller rabbits, so it’s not as spacious as the Trixie hutch, but it’s also way more budget-friendly!

3. Eglu classic hutch

This one is everything but ordinary – from the design to the materials, everything about it is completely unique. The hutch is extremely lightweight, so it’s easy to move around, which is extremely important for outdoor usage. It’s also made out of durable materials such as plastic to prevent chewing and other similar issues.

Overall, if you’re looking for something sturdy and easy to maintain, Eglu is the hutch for you!

4. TangKula hutch

TangKula is big, spacious, and highly durable. It’s mainly designed for the outdoors, as it’s quite clunky and difficult to move around. It’s also a bit more demanding to install and clean, but it makes up for it in the overall quality of its design. Your rabbits will love the space, especially if they’re a larger breed. The hutch is a bit on the pricey side, but it’s completely worth the price once you consider the benefits it provides. It’s waterproof, sturdy, and it will keep your rabbit safe from the threats of the outdoors.

5. Aivituvin hutch

The aivituvin indoor rabbit hutch is everything you ever wanted and more: it’s spacious, simple to assemble, easy to clean, and extremely stylish. It’s also quite affordable, especially considering its size and quality.

The metal wiring is removable, which can be quite handy for cleaning and maintenance. All things considered, it’s certainly one of the best indoor rabbit hutches available on the market at the moment. Its only downside may be the overall shakiness of the netting, so keep that in mind before you decide to purchase it for yourself.

6. Trixie Natura Hutch

We love everything about this one – the compactness, effortless visual appeal, and the simplicity of the construction itself. While the hutch doesn’t make for a comfortable living space for bigger rabbits, it’s perfect as a temporary solution when you’re traveling or moving around a lot. Its door has a lock, which means you won’t have to worry about anything when you’re moving your rabbit around. The indoor hutch itself is extremely portable and easy to carry, so it can be used for your other smaller animals such as cats and kittens.

7. AmazonBasics Hutch

Now, this one makes for an excellent starting option, especially if you have smaller rabbits. It’s extremely affordable and easy to assemble. You won’t have much trouble cleaning it either, but it’s not as sturdy or weather-proof as some other options on this list. We recommend it only for temporary use, not because it’s not a quality option (it is), but because there are simply better solutions out there.

With all of that considered, AmazonBasics makes an excellent option for beginner rabbit owners due to its simplicity and affordability. You’ll probably „upgrade“ to something bigger later on, but it’s overall a very decent choice.

8. Merax Hutch

Merax is one of our favorite picks on this list due to its longevity and eco-friendliness. Besides that, the hutch is incredibly visually appealing and can be used both outdoors and indoors. It features a two-story construction with removable trays and loads of space for your rabbits to enjoy. The finishes and paint used on it are non-toxic, which is incredibly important if you’re dealing with chewers.

The only issue you might have with it is the assembly – the hutch is everything but beginner-friendly when it comes to it. You’ll need to do some reading or call someone more knowledgeable to do it for you, which can be quite a hassle when you’re in a hurry to provide shelter for your furry friends.

The bottom line

Finding the best rabbit hutch to buy can be quite exhausting at times. You’ll need to put a lot of research into it, especially if you’re completely new at this.

In this article, we wanted to make things a bit easier for you by providing you with a couple of great options to choose from. We hope we’ve succeeded in our intentions and we wish you the best of luck in all of your future endeavors!