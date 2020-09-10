6 Reasons to Brush Up on Your Oral Hygiene – 2020 Guide

Ever since we are toddlers we are taught that dental purity is vital if we want to stay healthy. In most cases, we just know that this is important so we don’t get cavities, or just to wash away the food that may get stuck between our teeth. Most people go through life believing that this is the only benefit we will get from cleaning our mouths regularly.

In this 2020 guide, we are going to list some of the biggest reasons to improve your dental cleanness. We will also tell you about some issues and diseases that are connected to bad hygiene and how that can affect your overall wellbeing. Use this guide to help preserve your health, and to be able to explain this with ease to the younger generations and kids that are just learning how bad teeth can affect their health.

Oral disease prevention

This is the first and foremost reason why you should brush and floss your teeth regularly. Every day we consume so many things that are bad for our teeth and when we decide to skip this vital part it means that we are letting germs and bacteria stay in our mouths.

By cleaning your teeth at least two times per day you lower the risk of cavities and gum diseases. You will make your gums stronger, you won’t notice blood every time you brush them and you won’t see redness or irritation. Make sure you use good quality toothpaste and toothbrush to do a deep cleaning.

Reduced risk

Many people don’t know this, but when you clean your teeth regularly, you are actually reducing the risk of diabetes type two and heart attack. As we already mentioned, there are a lot of harmful bacteria that stay in our mouth, and when you don’t get rid of it often enough, you risk gum diseases. Those diseases can lead to heart attacks that may be fatal.

On the other hand, when you remove that bacteria, you will let your body process insulin faster and better, and with that, you will be protecting yourself from diabetes.

Periodontal disease prevention

The statistic shows that more than half of all the adult population will experience gum disease, at least once in their lifetime. Most of these indications are relatively easy to treat, and they are even easier to prevent. However, there are some types of periodontal diseases that can lead to serious indications that can affect your overall health.

According to dentysta.eu, the bacteria that gather in our mouths can lead to serious inflammation, pain and can be responsible for your teeth falling out. The most common gum diseases are gingivitis and periodontitis and both of them are serious conditions that are painful and can destroy the soft tissue in your mouth.

By brushing up on your oral hygiene you can easily prevent both of these indications, and to be extra safe, you need to get your gums and teeth professionally cleaned at least once in a while.

Cancer prevention

Some studies have shown that there is a link between certain types of cancers and bad oral hygiene. Even though researchers don’t suggest that if you don’t brush your teeth regularly that you will definitely get cancer, but they are saying that there might be a link between the two.

Some researches show that people with bad oral hygiene are more likely to get diagnosed with some types of cancer, including lung, pancreatic, and breast cancer. It is said that this is probably linked to the harmful bacteria that can stay in our mouths and later on, be the reason for other diseases and illnesses.

Memory

Did you know that those who have good teeth are more likely to have a better memory than those who don’t? This is an amazing fact that wasn’t known by many, and the researchers spent decades trying to connect gum diseases to memory loss.

It is said that the cognitive skills get worse when people don’t pay attention to their brushing and flossing, so if you notice that you are getting forgetful, the reason for that may be your dental health.

There are some studies that show that people who are suffering from Alzheimer’s and Dementia have more bacteria in their mouths, so don’t forget to clean your tongue every time you do the inspection and cleaning of your mouth.

Confidence

Now let’s talk about something that we’ve all experienced. When you don’t feel comfortable with the way you look or the way you smell, you are going to be self-conscious and you will do everything you can to stay away from other people.

This is one of the easiest ways to start getting anxious and these things can unfortunately lead to mental health issues like depression. The good news is that you don’t have to do much to prevent this and the only thing you should pay attention to is the cleanness of your mouth. To prevent physical and mental diseases, you need to take things slowly and listen to professional advice. Use the best products you can find on the market, and remember that preventing something is cheaper than fixing the issues one by one.

As you can see, it is not just about how you look and how your breath smells, keeping your mouth healthy will mean that you are taking care of your overall wellbeing. The statistic shows that almost every person will have at least one issue with their oral sanitation, but there are so many things you can do to make sure that those issues will not lead to serious conditions. Pay attention to even the smallest of irritations, and if you are in pain, don’t wait for things to get serious. Use quality products, and if you are not sure which are the right ones for your specific situation, talk to a professional and ask them to recommend a product that will be fit for your needs.