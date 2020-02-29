Celebrities

Brigitte Neilsen Spotted With Her Young Daughter

by Elsa Stringer
Danish actress Brigitte Neilsen, 56, gave birth to her fifth child, daughter Frida, at 55 years of age. Now, for the first time, she has been spotted with the little one in Los Angeles. In June of 2018, she finally became pregnant after decades’ worth of trying.

She enjoyed the role of a mother while walking with her 20-month-year-old in one of the many LA parks. The actress and singer looked very stylish and classy in black leather pants and a sports jacket. She also wore a white shirt, a backpack, sunglasses, and espadrilles.

The blonde is married to Mattia Dessi, her fifth husband, whom she met on the set of “Strange Love” in 2004. They got married in 2006. She has four grownup sons, Julian, 34, with her first husband Casper Winding, Killian, 28, with her ex-fiancé Mark Gastineau, and two sons Douglas Aron, 26, and Raoul Jr., 23, with her fourth husband Raoul Meyer.

 

While she was talking about her young daughter, she revealed the little one fulfilled her life and that her birth meant she was capable of everything that is to come.

The doctor advised her not to tell anyone she was pregnant for the first 27 weeks of pregnancy, so she did not even tell her own mom. She had to face a lot of criticism because she was a mom in the later years of her life.

“Some find it funny, others think it is sad, while some love it. I think it should not matter to anyone except my husband and me. It is my life and the two of us love what we are doing, and that we became parents at this age,” said the famous actress.

