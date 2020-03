Kenny Rogers, a legendary American country singer, passed away at the age of 81. He died on Friday at his home in Sandy Springs, Ga.

His publicist Keith Hagan said Rogers had been in hospice care, and he died of natural causes.

Kenny Rogers was a legend of the American country scene in the 70s and 80s and won three Grammys.

He is known for his ballads “The Gambler”, “Lucille”, “Coward of the County,” and a duet with Dolly Parton “Islands in the Stream”.