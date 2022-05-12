What Do Blue Light Filter Glasses Do? Are They Right For Me?

We are living in a digital world. Although it seems fun and easy there are negative aspects too. We are spending so much time on our gadgets. Every one of us has a cell phone in our hands. We use computers and laptops to carry out daily tasks.

Thus, most of our time is spent in front of screens. And these screens are harming us in different ways. We are getting physiological stress.

However, the stress that our eyes get is the most significant. Almost everyone wears glasses because they have weaker sight. The most common reason behind this is the excessive use of screens. And these screens emit blue light. Therefore, there is now a blue light filter for glasses.

What does this filter do?

This filter prevents harmful blue light to reach out eyes and cause any harm. So it means that you only need to wear them while using screens? Of course not. Blue light does not come only from screens but it occurs naturally.

The sunlight that we receive also contains blue light. Therefore, if you want to protect your eyesight, you need to start using this filter as early as possible. In this way, you will be able to minimize the effect.

And if you are interested to know more about blue light and its details and benefits, designeroptics.com has it. You can go to their website and read the details about it.

Blue light filter effects

So if you are thinking about the positive impacts of blue light, there are a lot.

1. Offers better sleep

You might be thinking that blue light occurs naturally so how will it affect our sleep? Blue light comes from sunlight and therefore, gives our brain the message to wake up. However, as the sun sets, the atmosphere starts to get warm and dark. Thus, sends the signal to induce melatonin that induces sleep.

However, because of the presence of LED lights, digital screens, and this huge supply of blue light, melatonin production decreases. As a result of this, you do not feel sleepy. Therefore, doctors recommend that you should stop using screens an hour before going to sleep. Thus, there will be natural production of melatonin that will induce sleep.

So how will the blue light filter benefit you? If you are using filter glasses, they will block blue light. Thus, it won’t negatively affect melatonin production. So you will get your sleep on time.

2. Reduces risk of eye diseases

Screens results causing a lot of eye problems. Although we have cornea and eye lens that protects the retina from UV light but not blue light. Therefore, you will need an extra protective layer to prevent the reach of blue light to your retina.

This is the main cause of different eye diseases.

So now you need to protect yourself. Using special glasses with a blue light filter will prevent these harmful radiations from reaching your retina. If it enters the retina, it will result in degenerating macular which will eventually result in loss of vision. So you will be protecting yourself and your eye.

3. No more headaches

A lot of people suffer from severe headaches because of using mobile phones, laptops, and other screens. In addition to this, blue light is one of the reasons for triggering migraine. So if you prevent it from reaching you, there won’t be the pain.

So if you start wearing such filter glasses, it will reduce the risk of getting a migraine attack. Moreover, there will be fewer headaches and you will be able to relax a bit. S

4. Putting less strain on your eyes

Ergonomics is a hot topic in today’s time. It is because of the sitting position. Most of our work is done by computers. So we are going to sit on chairs and do the work there. But sitting for extensive hours results in physical and mental stress.

In addition to this, if we use the computer for too long, it causes mental stress. You won’t be looking at any other thing and only the screen. Furthermore, keeping the posture will also negatively impact your muscles, especially eye muscles. It will put your whole body under stress. Thus, you will end up suffering.

Although using the filter won’t do much benefit for your body but it will give protection to your eyes. Less light will reach your retina, less stress on your eyes, and less stress on your eye muscles.

This will help you concentrate for long hours. So you will be able to work efficiently and effectively. Furthermore, it will be easier for you to focus on things.

But can it treat it all?

Although you will find various benefits of using blue light filter glasses, but is this true?

Some of the common problems that screens causes include;

Headaches Light sensitivity Blurry vision Dry and watery eyes Neck and shoulder pain Itching in the eyes and burning sensation Difficulty in concentrating on the work

So just a filter can treat them all? Of course not. All these problems come under the category of Computer Vision Syndrome (CVS). Many other discomfort issues come under this category and all result from the long computer use time.

If you are feeling itching in the eyes or a burning sensation, it is not because of blue light. In addition to this, muscular pain in the body and neck and shoulder stress is also not caused by it. Therefore, if the cause of the problem is not blue light, how can these glasses treat it? Therefore, these glasses will benefit you for a certain range of problems. So they are not completely useless too.

Is it bad to wear them all day?

So how long can you wear these glasses? Although these glasses are not completely effective in reducing eye strain but they are not harmful. Therefore, you can wear them all day without any problem.