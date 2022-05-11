9 Online Math’s Tools To Help With Your Exams

Revising can be a daunting prospect, but there are plenty of tools and websites to help you refresh your memory and hone the skills that you will need in your assessments. In recent years, students and teachers have discovered the benefits of online tools to help aid exam preparation.

This has resulted in the development of thousands of helpful tools and websites that can help students cover topics at home that they have previously learnt in the classroom.

From interactive games to specialized calculators and graphs, there are plenty of tools online to help you revise for your math’s exams.

What are the top nine math’s tools for exam prep?

The following are nine math’s tools and websites that can help students in the UK prepare for their upcoming exams.

1. BBC Bitesize

Launched in 1998, BBC Bitesize has helped thousands of students in the UK to study for their exams. The free resources on the BBC’s learning website includes a number of different interactive tests, games and fact sheets that are divided into various key stages and exam specification categories. Within these categories are a variety of topics that can help students to focus on areas that they need to focus on and refresh their memory on topics that they are more familiar with.

BBC Bitesize is particularly helpful for understanding keywords in each topic. The keywords on each topic page are usually accompanied by a definition written in simple terms, an example and a practice question. Many topic pages are also accompanied by videos that feature graphics and audio to help show the process of using a particular calculation method or rule.

2. MyMaths

This is a popular subscription-based website that is used by educational facilities and students. MyMaths is owned by Oxford University Press and has over four million student users across the globe. The website features a variety of topics, which are each accompanied by an in-depth lesson.

The online lessons feature interactive examples, along with explanations of the method calculations. Teachers can also set their students’ homework and track their progress through the website. The site also includes interactive games that reinforce the important information from each topic.

3. GCF LCM Calculator

As the name suggests, the GCF LCM Calculator helps users to calculate the Greatest Common Factor of multiple numbers, along with the Least Common Multiple of several numbers. The site also includes a factoring calculator, which helps users to calculate the factors of numbers that are divisional by a prime number, without leaving a remainder.

The calculator can produce answers in seconds, along with a detailed explanation and formulas. This can not only give students the answers to specific questions, but it will also help them to understand how the answers are calculated and why. The functions of the three calculators are useful across a variety of topics in maths and allow users to quickly find the answers to questions that would otherwise be difficult to mentally calculate.

4. Oxford Owl

Yet another website run by the Oxford University Press, Oxford Owl is accessible both within schools and for students at home. The website includes free eBooks and virtual educational resources to help students of Primary School age understand a variety of maths topics. The topics are divided by age group, from ages 3 to 11 years old.

Oxford Owl features various activity sheets to help children to practice different methods and calculations. The website also includes topic-specific videos where experts help to explain maths skills and give step by step solutions to various problems.

5. Symbolab

There are hundreds of symbols used in mathematics, which can seem overwhelming to students. Symbolab is a helpful online tool that helps users to practice using the symbols through interactive questions. The topics covered include trigonometry, geometric concepts and calculus, as well as algebra, matrices and vectors, and functions.

The website offers a range of practice questions to help students get comfortable with using the symbols in equations. After practicing, users can then take interactive quizzes to test the knowledge that they have learned. Their progress is tracked, which can help to show skill development and areas that require more focus.

6. Wolfram Alpha

The main goal of Wolfram Alpha is to help educate individuals on systematic knowledge using a range of specially-curated algorithms, AI technology and computer programming. Some of the topics covered include algebra, plotting and graphics, and geometry. Each section features examples and explanations as to how each method can be used, as well as how the data can be interpreted.

Wolfram Alpha features several web apps that can help calculate answers for real-world scenarios. The optimized collection of educational web apps includes algebra, precalculus and statistics. The website features step-by-step solutions and data input systems to help students analyze and understand problems and methods to use.

7. GeoGebra

GeoGebra is a free resource that helps aid classroom activities, along with independent study. The featured calculator suite is available in different settings, from graphing to mapping different geometric shapes to algebra and CAS. The interactive calculator suite features a number of tools that help students to map and measure points on the graph.

The website also features other free resources such as interactive games, eBooks and videos. These features are designed to cater to a variety of ages, from primary school students to college students.

One of the platforms on the website is GeoGebra Classroom, which provides teacher resources and helps students monitor their progress. The website is available in a variety of different languages and is used by millions of students around the world.

8. Tes

Tes (The Times Educational Supplement) is a website full of resources that can help students revise for their exams. There are hundreds of activity and learning packs to purchase that focus on specific subject areas such as fractions, percentages and graphs. The website also features practice papers from various UK exam specifications.

These past papers are a useful tool to help students become familiar with the language and types of questions featured in the exams, along with the marking scheme. Many students find it helpful to use practice papers as part of their revision schedule. They can help to identify topics that need more work as well as help students practice exam timings.

9. Quizlet

A popular revision technique amongst students is flashcards. Each card contains a small amount of information covering complex and basic concepts, both in text form and as images, to help students memorize key facts. Quizlet allows students to create their own subject cards, as well as access thousands of pre-made cards.

The card packs are divided into categories, which helps students to pinpoint and focus on areas that they need to work on specifically. This adaptive practice can also be used by teachers to aid students in focusing on subject areas that are likely to appear in upcoming exams. The website is also available as a free app on the App Store for students to use on the go.