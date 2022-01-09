The Use of Blockchain and Cryptocurrency in The Travel Industry

One of the key reasons why so many people are excited about how blockchain will disrupt the travel industry is the multitude of companies engaged in a single customer’s trip itinerary.

Blockchain can help improve the travel experience by allowing users to communicate directly with service providers, similar to how Bitcoin was created as a way to bypass financial intermediaries. This process is already in progress, with global firms and technology startups creating blockchain solutions for a variety of industries.

The tourist industry has begun to embrace blockchain to revolutionize the way data is stored, used, and safeguarded. Blockchain is expected to change the business by enabling transparent and secure transactions between hosts and guests without the involvement of a third party, as well as digital travel ledgers, speedier customer identity management, and more. Read on to find out the uses of blockchain technology in the travel industry.

What is Blockchain Technology?

Although blockchain technology may appear to be complicated at first, it is actually quite simple to understand. Finally, it’s a list of public records, often known as a public ledger, that lists or stores transactions between parties. Cryptography is used to safeguard each record, referred to as a ‘block’ in blockchain jargon.

Data is decentralized, with information shared over a peer-to-peer network, and this is one of the most important characteristics of blockchain technology. A time-stamp and transaction information are included in each block. Blocks are likewise irreversible, meaning they can’t be changed without the network’s permission and without affecting all subsequent blocks.

Data stored in the blockchain is more secure, traceable, and transparent since it is decentralized, permanent, time-stamped, and unalterable. After all, there is no single point of failure or weakness, and the data is impervious to alteration.

Blockchain’s Uses or Potential Uses in the Travel Industry

Four of the most promising applications of blockchain technology in the hospitality and travel industries are listed below.

Luggage Tracking

When it comes to tracking the movements of bags, blockchain technology can be incredibly useful, especially when dealing with international travel. Frequently, a customer’s luggage will change hands several times during their voyage. Sharing tracking data across firms is much easier when using a decentralized database.

Services of Identification

The ability to track the identification of travelers is critical for a variety of stakeholders in the sector, but none more so than those responsible for guaranteeing the safety of transportation and national borders. While the general public understands the need for identity checks, they regard them as the most time-consuming and repetitious procedures in a journey.

Individual travelers could be traced throughout their route on a blockchain network, with different partners seamlessly validating that confirmed persons were traveling in the correct direction. From the perspective of the passenger, this will make the travel easier while also respecting their privacy.

Payments that are both secure and traceable

When it comes to payments, the major benefit to emphasize is that bitcoin payments will be far more secure and traceable. All blockchain transactions are permanently recorded in the chain and cannot be modified. Not only that, but because it’s a decentralized system, no intermediaries will be able to intervene or delay payment.

As a result, we wouldn’t need to exchange currency when traveling to another country, and we wouldn’t have to worry about the reliability or volatility of these foreign exchange operations. As a result, when it comes to international transactions, using the blockchain to process payments can make a significant impact. In some situations, a process may be delayed for more than a week or canceled within that time, causing all of the associated problems.

Loyalty Programs for Customers

Within the travel sector, loyalty programs, whether for air miles, hotel stays, or anything else, already play a significant role. Customers, on the other hand, frequently feel them to be overly restrictive and confined to a small number of rewards. Digital tokens offer a fantastic way to improve the incentives’ transparency, security, and exchangeability. It will help customers have a better experience when they use them.

These schemes might become what customers really want them to be by tokenizing incentive programs and changing them into a decentralized network of value. For starters, they may expose a variety of items and services from various vendors. Second, if points are tokenized into digital assets, awards might be readily transferred between schemes. Customers would be able to examine the relative value of programs and the benefits they provide as a result.

Insurance for Travel

Because of the requirement for high-quality data and the capacity of smart contracts to automate decisions based on that data, blockchain technology is well suited to the insurance industry. Assuming that you envision quite a few situations where a case against a travel insurance plan would be fundamental, for example, a lost pack or a postponed flight, a smart contract utilizing information oracles inside a decentralized organization may naturally recognize whether the case’s threshold had been met and installment.

Conclusion

By playing a critical role in keeping the network secure, protected, and trusted, blockchain is demonstrating its potential and disrupting the status quo in the travel sector. As blockchain extends the scope of further digitalization and provides answers for many obstinate issues that hold back an organization’s growth, more travel and tourist corporations, as well as start-ups, are likely to join.

The traceability and immutability of blockchain’s distributed ledger technology make it an ideal solution for financial services confronting issues in confirming and identifying consumers against financial crime and money laundering. Blockchain’s inherent efficiency and security can spur massive innovation in travel, paving the path for new business models and collaboration.

This appears to be a foregone conclusion that will transform the travel and tourism industry by removing siloed and inefficient centralized systems. A large number of blockchain developers are now at work. Many more businesses are anticipated to hire blockchain engineers in order to improve the tourist and hospitality industry’s transparency, security, and efficiency.