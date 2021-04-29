Global Brands that Accept Bitcoin as a Payment Method

The world of finance is a world that is constantly changing. It is a world that all the time has some novelties and changes that give it a different dimension. Just look at how things have changed over the years. From the past when coins were used, then paper and iron money, the discovery of checks, credit cards, electronic payments, until today when we have the emergence of a new method, a new kind of money that this time is digital.

Yes, we are talking about cryptocurrencies. Although at first literally, no one believed in them, today all the trust is directed at them. At the beginning of their appearance, everyone was skeptical, they mocked the whole idea, and today, after only 11 years, the whole world is staring at these coins that are so valuable. Bitcoin is the first to appear as a veteran of cryptocurrencies, which from the very beginning until today is number one in value, demand, and stability.

When Bitcoin was established, nobody would’ve ever thought that this cryptocurrency will become one of the most talked-about subjects in the financial sector. In the beginning, Bitcoin was primarily used on the dark web like Silk Road as a payment method, but as time passed by, more and more users started joining its network.

These days, Bitcoin’s network counts 5 million users and new people join every day. Not only that but there are plenty of things that you can use this cryptocurrency for. You can make a profit with it and use it as a payment method at some of the world’s most well-known brands. That is exactly the topic that we wanted to discuss in this article. We are going to mention some of the brands that accept Bitcoin as a payment method but are also going to take a look at the process of making money with it.

You Can Also Make a Profit With Bitcoin

The chance to make a substantial profit is the main reason why so many people have decided to join the network. Even many celebrities such as Floyd Mayweather, Logic, Paris Hilton, Serena Williams, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Elon Musk have invested in cryptocurrency. Elon is the most recent one as his company Tesla made a $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin. A week later, it was reported that they made over $1 billion in profits.

As you can see, this cryptocurrency has the power to turn even the average person into an overnight millionaire. As for the process of trading with it, people first mine it, then use trading sites to sell it and maximize their profits. One of the most reputable trading sites is the Immediatebitcoin.io.

This platform has an advanced AI system that analyzes the market and uses the data to make an accurate prediction on Bitcoin’s future price. The results are then given to the traders who know when is the best time to sell their assets and maximize their profits.

1. Microsoft

Microsoft is the first brand on our list. Bill Gates has always been supportive of innovations and has spoken highly of Bitcoin throughout the years. His company integrated it a few years ago and people can now use Bitcoin to purchase various products and services from this tech conglomerate. You can even buy the latest Xbox with cryptocurrency.

2. Expedia

Expedia is the world’s largest online travel agency and one of the earliest supporters of Bitcoin. The company integrated it in 2014 and has offered the chance to book hotels around the world with this cryptocurrency. Not only are over 700,000 hotels at your disposal, but Expedia has stated that they plan on making it possible to pay for your flights with Bitcoin.

3. PayPal

PayPal, which was owned by Elon Musk is also supportive of Bitcoin. Bitcoin is run through several processors and PayPal users can connect their accounts with Bitcoin. PayPal’s involvement with Bitcoin was in Elon’s era and their support comes as no surprise. Elon has always been fond of new ideas. The fact that he even invested in Bitcoin through Tesla speaks for itself.

4. Overstock

Overstock is one of the world’s largest online retailers that sells furniture. They announced their partnership with Bitcoin back in 2017 and stated that they will accept it as a payment method. Overstock also stated that other cryptocurrencies are also available on their network, but the main focus is on Bitcoin.

5. Shopify

On our list is Shopify. This Canadian e-commerce company was also among the first global brands to see Bitcoin’s potential. They started trading with it as early as 2013. As of 2021, Bitcoin remains the only cryptocurrency that is accepted on this platform.

6. Tesla

Last year was marked as the year of Bitcoin, say experienced financial and mining experts. They do it right because when it comes to this currency there have been a number of upheavals, and only one of them marked the year. That was Elon Musk’s decision to allow Bitcoin payments for his Tesla brand. Tesla is one of the leading brands in the world of cars, which in a short time has built a great image of itself, but also an attitude when it comes to working. This decision only showed how wide the company’s vision for the future is, but also how wide is the vision of the owner who is known as a great visionary.

7. Camping World

Another leader in car sales recently decided to start accepting this crypto option, as well as other options offered by the crypto world. Recently, Camping world alongside Tesla decided to start accepting payment transactions expressed in crypto. This company is otherwise considered one of the most successful camper dealers worldwide. This is proof that successful people always decide on innovations that in the end turn out to be perfect options, and proof of that is this decision for Bitcoin.

The crypto world is changing every day. Proof of this is these successful companies that have existing success stories behind them and want to continue with them in the future. Proof of this is their commitment to always be in step with the times and to always be innovators who will give novelties in terms of production and publication of news, but they also give novelty in this way, through changeable work. This change with the introduction of a new payment option has raised them by a dozen steps above all other companies that still remain of the view that real currencies are the safest. We are sure that in the years to come many other brands will join this crypto family and start applying this change which we believe will become a big trend among buyers very soon.