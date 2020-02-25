Michael Jackson’s Son Blanket Turns 18 and Celebrates His New Name

The youngest son of King of Pop Prince Michael Jackson II, best known for his nickname Blanket, celebrated his 18th birthday surrounded by his siblings, Paris Jackson, and Prince Jackson.

Michael Jackson’s 21-year-old daughter Paris shared a picture of the siblings on her Instagram profile, along with throwback photos from their childhood. The caption read: “My little brother is a legal adult today. What the f**k. I used to change his diapers. This is such a trip… Proud of the handsome, intelligent, insightful, funny, and kind young man he has become. He likes privacy, so that’s all I gotta say. Hbd lil bro”.

Blanket’s older brother also took to Instagram to boast about his sibling’s birthday party. He revealed in his stories that the celebration took place at a sushi boat at Yamashiro.

Five years ago, Blanket Jackson changed his name to Bigi, reportedly due to bullying he received because of his nickname. His siblings were supportive of his name change.

Bigi is one of Jackson’s children who is the most out of the public eye. He is not a celebrity, but just a teenage boy, and he would like to stay far from the spotlight. His older sister Paris is an actress and a model.