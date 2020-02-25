Celebrities

Michael Jackson’s Son Blanket Turns 18 and Celebrates His New Name

by Tracy Finke
The youngest son of King of Pop Prince Michael Jackson II, best known for his nickname Blanket, celebrated his 18th birthday surrounded by his siblings, Paris Jackson, and Prince Jackson.

Image source: oversixty.com

Michael Jackson’s 21-year-old daughter Paris shared a picture of the siblings on her Instagram profile, along with throwback photos from their childhood. The caption read: “My little brother is a legal adult today. What the f**k. I used to change his diapers. This is such a trip… Proud of the handsome, intelligent, insightful, funny, and kind young man he has become. He likes privacy, so that’s all I gotta say. Hbd lil bro”.

Blanket’s older brother also took to Instagram to boast about his sibling’s birthday party. He revealed in his stories that the celebration took place at a sushi boat at Yamashiro.

Image source: people.com

Five years ago, Blanket Jackson changed his name to Bigi, reportedly due to bullying he received because of his nickname. His siblings were supportive of his name change.

Image source: Instagram

Bigi is one of Jackson’s children who is the most out of the public eye. He is not a celebrity, but just a teenage boy, and he would like to stay far from the spotlight. His older sister Paris is an actress and a model.

Image source: Instagram

