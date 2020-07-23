Blac Chyna became widely known in just 8 years, as a model and entrepreneur. Born as Angela Renee White, she appeared in the reality show “Keeping up with Kardashians”, since she was dating Rob Kardashian. Among many businesses, Blac Chyna has her own clothing line and a brand of adhesive eyelashes.

Early life

Angela Renee White was born on the 11th of May 1988. While she was a student at the Johnson & Wales University in Miami, she worked as a stripper to pay for her college. Since she couldn’t keep up with the classes and work at the same time, she dedicated to her career as an exotic dancer and model. Angela borrowed her nickname Blac Chyna from one of her customers. In less than a decade she became famous and her fortune is keep grooving.

Love life

Blac Chyna was dating a famous rapper Tyga, and the couple got a son in 2012. After two years, Blac Chyna and Tyga broke up and the couple split. Soon after a rapper started dating Kylie Jenner, and in 2016 Blac Chyna started dating Kyle’s half brother Rob Kardashian. This relationship got Blac Chyna on the screen as a part of the reality TV show Kardashians. Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have a daughter, born in November 2016.

Career

In 2010, Blac Chyna’s name appeared in Drake’s song “Miss Me”, and that was her breakthrough. Her popularity starts rising since she got several modeling roles soon after. She appeared in a Kanye West video for the song “Monster”, acting as a Nicki Minaj’s body double.

In 2013, Blac Chyna signed up for a Make up artist school and she opened an online store with her own line the same year. In 2014, she bought a beauty salon in LA, and start offering makeup courses.

After a breaking up with Tyga, Blac Chyna was dating a Rob Kardashian, and she starts appearing the Kardashian reality show. An appearance in the famous Kardashian show got paid for Blac Chyna. She was paid $12.000 per episode. Her breakup with Rob still fills up the headlines, and the couple keeps fighting on social media. Blac Chyna’s ex even published intimate photos of hers, while her explicate video was already cursing the internet.

Blac Chyna Net Worth

The estimated net worth of Blac Chyna was $4 million in 2018. A businesswoman, model, dancer, and entrepreneur is still growing her wealth, thanks to many businesses she runs. She lives in LA as a famous member of Hollywood, since she appears often in headlines on different occasions.