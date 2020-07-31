Donald Glover Net Worth 2020 – Biography and Career

Donald Glover is a man of many talents, he is a comedian, an actor, a producer, and a director, and also a writer. But that’s not all, he is also a rapper and he performs under the name Childish Gambino, he is also a DJ, a singer, and a songwriter.

He even created the FX television comedy Atlanta, and he performs in comedy clubs all over the world, and the states.

He is one of the most interesting and talented stars in Hollywood. And his net worth is growing along with him. If you want to learn a bit more about Donald Glover and how big is his net worth, keep reading.

The early life of Donald Glover

The full name of Donald is Donald McKinley Glover and he was born at the Edwards Air Force Base in California, on September 25, 1983. He was born in California, but he was raised in Stone Mountain, Georgia, where he lived with his parents, a brother and a sister, and other foster children. His mother worked as a daycare manager, and his father had a job at a post office, but they were also foster parents for many years.

He went to DeKalb School of the Arts, where his talents were first seen. He played in various plays and musicals. After graduating from high school he went to New York’s University Tisch School of the Arts, where he got a degree in dramatic writing.

After their graduation, Donald and his former classmates started producing comedy videos, and they’ve formed a group called Derrick Comedy.

Donald’s Career

His career started in 2006 after his graduation and after he impressed producers David Miner and Tina Fey from NBC, with a few screenwriting samples. He got a job at NBC as a writer for the series 30 Rock. He worked there until 2009, and he even did a few appearances on the show.

His next gig was also with NBC, and it was an acting role in a TV show Community. He became famous and known for this role. But he stayed at the show for only five seasons, because he wanted to focus on other bigger projects.

When it comes to those projects, one of them was the project Atlanta, a show on the FX network. Donald directed this show and he also starred in it. The show was so successful it won two Golden Globes and Donald won two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series. The show premiered in 2016, and in 2018 the second series came out.

Donald also had some very big roles on the big screen in the titles like ‘The To-Do List’, ‘Magic Mike XXL’, ‘The Martian’ and ‘Spider-Man Homecoming‘.

And now when it comes to his other talents and other things he does, he released three albums under the name Childish Gambino. His first album came out in 2011 and it was titled Camp, the second one was Because of the Internet in 2013 and that one soled 96,000 copies in its first week. And his last album that he released is titled Awaken, My Love!.

But that’s not all folks, there is also Donald’s stand-up comedy career. He does stand-up comedy shows and gigs all around the US and the world and his shows are airing on Comedy Central.

Donald Glover’s Net Worth

As he is doing many things in his life, he is also earning from many things. For example, he is earning a lot from endorsements, he is cooperating with brands like Samsung, Gap, and Ubisoft. He earns from his shows, from the movies, and from his music. His first album brought him $250,000 in 2011, and the album Because the Internet brought him $330,000 in 2013.

That was good, but it was a little. Now when you can find him on the big screen he is earning much more. Last year he earned around $3 million from the movies he starred in and from his FX series Atlanta

His net worth is now estimated to be around $12 million, but we believe that it will be much more in the future. He is a very successful artist, he gained a lot of fans, and his show Atlanta is doing pretty well. And he has an upcoming movie ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ that will make him even more famous and it will make him even more money.