Rob Kardashian, the American television personality is also a businessman. Being a member of the Kardashian family, a reality star, and winning second place on Dancing with the Stars, means that Rob is pretty well off. Here is everything you need to know about Rob Kardashian, including his net worth, career, and interesting facts.

Rob Kardashian Early Life

Rob Kardashian was born on March 17, 1987, in Los Angeles and is the son of Kris and Robert Kardashian. His full name is Robert Arthur Kardashian. His mother remarried and he has six step-siblings, Brody, Burton, Brandon, Casey, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall. He was enrolled at the University of Southern California where he finished his studies in 2009.

Rob Kardashian Career and Awards

Rob has first appeared on TV when the show Keeping Up with the Kardashian when it first aired in 2007. This show is one of the longest-running shows so far. Moreover, Rob has also been part of Dancing with the Stars where he finished in second place with Cheryl Burke.

Moreover, he was also part of The Choice and a judge at Miss USA 2012. Rob Kardashian has also had several business ventures, such as PerfectSkin, Rival Spot, and BG5. He has received 2 People’s Choice Awards and 7 Teen Choice Awards through his family show.

Rob Kardashian Net Worth

Rob Kardashian’s net worth stands at $20 million, which is a result of Keeping Up with the Kardashians show. He earns around $120,000 per episode and its spinoffs. His money also comes from endorsement deals with companies, such as Coca-Cola and business ventures. Last but not least, he also earns from social media posts for companies. He makes about $30k and $70k per post.

Rob Kardashian Personal Life

Rob Kardashian has dated a number of women, including Adrienne Bailon, Rita Ora, and Blac Chyna, with whom he has a daughter.

Rob Kardashian Facts You Might Not Know

• It might be surprising to learn that Rob’s favorite sister isn’t Khloe, but his half-sister, Kylie.

• Rob is a better dancer than Kim Kardashian and he made it to the second place while Kim was eliminated in her third week.

• He accused his ex-fiancee, Blac Chyna of infidelity. He said that her posting nude pictures and texting with other men was the reason for their separation.

• Rob sleeps in a blanket made by his grandmother.

• He suffers from OCD which he tries to manage. He has also dealt with codeine addiction, alcohol addiction, and diabetes.

• Rob met his ex-fiancee on his sister Kendall’s sixteen birthday party.

• He is very romantic. He gave 28 bouquets of flowers together with 28 notes with reasons why he loved her, on Blac’s 28th birthday.