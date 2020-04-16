Bill Gates Condemns Donald Trump’s Latest Move!

SKY NEWS – 04/16/2020: In the history of the World Health Organization, they always had the backing of the United States. But, now that’s about to end with Donald Trump being angry on WHO for their handling of coronavirus pandemic. POTUS is prepared to stop the financial backing of this organization.



Many people condemned this move, but the one who stands out is Bill Gates. The Microsoft founder described this move as “dangerous as it sounds.”

In one of his tweets, the billionaire philanthropist wrote: “Halting funding for the World Health Organization during a world health crisis is as dangerous as it sounds. Their work is slowing the spread of COVID-19 and if that work is stopped no other organization can replace them. The world needs @WHO now more than ever.”

According to Donald Trump, the World Health Organization failed at its essential duties, and thus they need to face the consequences. One of the things that Trump resents the WHO is that, according to him, their entire focus on handling COVID-19 was focused on China.

The pandemic itself originated in Chinese province Hebei and the city of Wuhan in November of 2019. Since then, it spread across the world, and now we have almost 2 million people infected.

The US plans to continue relations with the World Health Organization but just without the financial backing. The first cuts happened back in February. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the US was the most significant WHO contributor with $122.6 million a year. In February, this number was cut to $57.9m.

While Trump now shifts the blame on WHO, it was recently revealed that POTUS knew about the virus as early in January, but he failed to react. Truth be told, nobody knew a few months ago that COVID-19 would wreck massive chaos on the entire world.

