Ivanka Trump Breaks Coronavirus Isolation And Travel Rules!

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner decided to spend the first night of Passover outside of their home. They decided to travel to New Jersey and spend time at Trump’s National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.



What this means is that the first daughter broke the COVID-19 isolation. Furthermore, Ivanka and Jared decided to travel, which is not recommended during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ivanka entered Jewish religion when she married Jared Kushner, an orthodox Jew, and this is why they pay special attention to this Jewish Holiday. Together with Jared and Ivanka, their three children were also in New Jersey.

Passover starts on April 8th and ends on April 16th. The interesting thing is that stay at home order was issued on April 1st in Washington DC, where Ivanka and Jared reside.

The information that Ivanka Trump is in New Jersey during the Passover was broke by the sources close to their family. Jared Kushner allegedly came back to Washington DC after only one day, but Ivanka remained at Bedminster to spend time with her children.

This comes as hypocrisy on Ivanka’s side as she shared a video on Twitter two weeks ago advising people to stay at home. In the video, the first daughter said: “Those lucky enough to be in a position to stay at home, please, please do so. Each and every one of us plays a role in slowing the spread.”

Tonight we gather for a Passover without precedent. The group might be smaller, and the answer to “why is this night different” might be unusual. But all across the world we shall sing our songs of freedom and together celebrate renewal. #TogetherApart #ChagSameach — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 8, 2020

Same as her stepmother Melania Trump, Ivanka also asked for people to wear face-masks: “As we enter the new week, let’s keep ourselves and each other safe by following CDC’s (the Center for Disease Control) recommendation to wear a face-covering when out in public to help protect the most vulnerable from #COVID19.”

Ivanka finished with: “Remember, while face coverings/ masks are helpful, there’s no substitute for social distancing! Let’s protect and take care of one another!”

Source: usatoday.com