Justin Bieber’s Prodigy Poses in Blue Lingerie and Nike Sneakers!

These quarantine days best serve us to recall the good old days. Madison Beer is one of those who decided to create a blast from the past with her latest Instagram post. American singer posted a provocative photo on her official Insta profile.



We are not used to seeing many revealing photos from this artist, but self-isolation must be affecting her. The As She Pleases singer is currently working on her debut album which will be released later this year.

In the mid-time, she is busy entertaining her Instagram followers. Beer is close to 17 million followers in this social network. Her latest picture will undoubtedly bring her more in the coming days. IN less than an hour, Madison has more than 1 million likes.

Madison decided to share a photo of her sitting in blue lingerie with high thigh stockings, and with a pair of Nike sneakers in her lap. This photo is nothing as we previously had the chance to see from the 21-year old singer.

Her debut album named Life Support is scheduled for the late 2020 release. Epic Records sign Madison Beer. She first came to prominence when Justin Bieber shared her cover of one of his songs.

Today, she’s a rising star, and she is only going to get more popular in the future. Especially if she continues sharing photos like this. Regarding her music career, we have no doubt she’s going to be a success.