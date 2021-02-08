Best Dresses at the 2021 Academy Awards

2021 Academy Awards ceremonies in LA are the places to be if you work in the Hollywood Entertainment industry. The amount and size of stars who flock to this glamorous event and the after party is incredible, and it seems to get bigger and crazier every year.

Despite the Oscar being the most important and prestigious award an actor can win, the formal occasion is also known for the amazing dresses the ladies of Hollywood wear. The 2021 iteration of the show had it all, from weirdly elaborate pieces, to elegant and timeless looks that will never go out of fashion.

Here, we will cover some of the best dresses that famous actresses wore at this year’s Academy Awards red carpet.

1. Margot Robbie, Chanel

Since she is an ambassador of the brand, it is no surprise she chose the French designer house. The dress was a vintage piece Chanel gown all the way back from the spring and summer collection for the year 1994! It is a member of the couture collection and Robbie made it look truly glamorous and elegant.

2. Brie Larson, Celine

Captain Marvel herself stunned in a slinky glitter gown with a thigh high cut. This was one of her best dresses yet, and she paired it with a floor length cape and sandals in a matching color. The actress glowed on the carpet and looked incredible.

3. Renee Zellweger, Armani

The winner of the Best Actress Academy Award for 2021 was a simple one, but very effective and stylish. It highlighted her amazing figure, perfectly following her body features without being too tight or revealing. The one-shoulder Armani couture dress had beading throughout, which caught the light wherever the beautiful actress moved.

Read also: Red Carpet Beauty Evolution of Renee Zellweger

4. Janelle Monae, Ralph Lauren

She always comes wearing something unexpected yet beautiful, and a red carpet is not complete with her stunning looks. This year, she chose a backless silver Ralph Lauren gown that came with a hood, and countless crystals embedded everywhere. She shined like the star she is.

5. Florence Pugh, Louis Vuitton

Nominated for an Academy Award thanks to her role in “Little Women”, the actress opted for a green tiered Louis V dress and a pair of matching color strappy sandals. The dress had a wide floor length skirt that made her look like a princess.

Others…