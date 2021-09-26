Best Dressed Stars At The Emmy Awards 2021

The red carpet of the 73rd Emmy Awards was illuminated with powerful neon colors. This year’s celebration was more than just an awards ceremony. Everyone was hyped up to party all night in the name of the return of in-person events after a horrible year behind us due to the pandemic. And the stars were more glamorous than ever.

Michaela Coel

British four-time nominee was glowing in a lime neon strapless dress by Christopher John Rogers.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy revived old Hollywood in a classy bright yellow dress by Dior Haute Couture which she paired with jewelry by Tiffany &Co.

Yara Shahidi

Yara lit up the red carpet with her big bright smile wearing A-line green dress by Dior Haute Couture.

Billy Porter

Billy Porter toned down his attire this time in an all-black winged suit designed by Ashi.

Nicole Byer

Nicole Byer was the belle of the ball in purple Christian Siriano’s showstopping gown.

Emerald Fennell

Emerald looked radiant in Valentino’s sheer embellished maxi dress.

Gillian Anderson

Gillian Anderson showed up to accept her Best Supporting Actress Award for her outstanding role in “Crown”. The actress was wearing a custom-made two-piece by Chloé.

Dan Levy

Dan Levy wore a velvet, electric bright blue suit by Valentino Haute Couture from the 2021 collection.

Emma Corrin

Emma Corrin turned heads on the red carpet in MiuMiu dress which she completed with long, black, pointy nails and a cap.

Tracee Ellis

The actress looked amazing in a sparkly bright one-shoulder dress by Valentino Haute Couture.

Jennifer Coolidge

Jennifer Coolidge was the epitome of a classic Hollywood movie star look with her golden locks, and wearing a black body-hugging dress by Christian Siriano.

Elizabeth Olsen

The actress looked glamorous in a silk white dress by The Row paired with oversized earrings by Chopard.

Sarah Paulson

Sarah wore a princess-like red dress designed by Carolina Herrera.

MJ Rodriguez

MJ was the femme fatale of the night. A turquoise dress with a thigh-high slit by Atelier Versace was paired with Bvlgari jewelry.

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji looked very chic in Elie Saab’s black sheer embellished dress with side pockets.

Jean Smart

The actress was in her own league in Ralph Lauren’s black maxi dress.

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington came to the Emmy’s looking sharp in a silver corset gown by Etro.

Kaley Cuoco

The neon yellow color was the color of the night and the actress was shining in a luxurious Vera Wang dress.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Catherine Zeta-Jones came holding hand with her hubby Michael Douglas. The star was wearing a burgundy strapless dress with a high slit and long train by Christina Ottaviano. She paired Louboutin’s pumps of the same color.

Journee Smollett

Smollett is wearing Dior Haute Couture, a strapless gown from Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Fall 2020 collection. This was her first nomination for the leading role in “Lovecraft Country”.