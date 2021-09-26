Katie Price Assaulted In Her Home, Police Arrested A Man

Katie Price was assaulted by an unknown man in her home in Essex. The police and ambulance were called following the attack. The 43-year old was taken to the hospital with facial injuries.

A man was arrested in Prices’ house shortly after the incident. The 32-year old assailant got the bail, which was extended for another week. Katie was taken to the hospital and later discharged with minor injuries. A representative for the Essex police said: “We were called by colleagues in the ambulance service to reports of an assault in Essex shortly after 1:30 AM this morning, August 23rd”. The spokesperson added that they saw a woman who had sustained a facial injury that required hospital treatment.

Soon after the assault, Katie Price announced that she will be taking a break from social media. The inside source, who is close to the star said that Katie will return to social media in “due course”. In the meantime, Katie’s accounts will be maintained by her PR team, since Katie was still upset by the incident. Further, her physical injuries haven’t healed yet and Katie wants to stay away from toxic comments and trolls.

Still, Katie stepped out after the attack at her first public appearance. The star showed up with her son Harvey Price at the National Television Awards where they were contenders for the award. Katie and Harvey lost to Kate Garraway but stayed determined to continue on their path of sharing their lives in another documentary. The media personality and model said that she decided to film a second one since Harvey has done so well in the first one. “I am so happy that people are seeing a real mother and son disability relationship”, Katie gushed.

The mother-son duo was ecstatic to be nominated for the award. It gave them new motivation to continue their work in raising awareness about living with disabilities.