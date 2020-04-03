Bella Hadid Strikes a Provocative Pose in a Bikini

Supermodel Bella Hadid, 23, is not letting the pandemic get in the way of her striking poses and skimpy outfits. The famous model has posted a photo of herself in a miniature bikini and stunned her fans.

The mini white swimsuit barely held in her curves, as she stroked her hair with one hand and wore no makeup. The comment sections are full of fans praising her natural beauty and incredible figure.

The young star is currently spending time at home in isolation, after being in Milan at the time when Italy was the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The caption of the photo reads, “Lucky to get some Vitamin.” The photo has over 1.6 million likes and around 7,000 comments. Bella has well over 29 million followers on her Instagram profile.