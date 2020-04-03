Celebrities

Bella Hadid Strikes a Provocative Pose in a Bikini

by Elsa Stringer
by Elsa Stringer

Supermodel Bella Hadid, 23, is not letting the pandemic get in the way of her striking poses and skimpy outfits. The famous model has posted a photo of herself in a miniature bikini and stunned her fans.

source:instagram.com

The mini white swimsuit barely held in her curves, as she stroked her hair with one hand and wore no makeup. The comment sections are full of fans praising her natural beauty and incredible figure.

Read Also: Bella Hadid Posing In Thong: Over Million Views In Just One Hour

The young star is currently spending time at home in isolation, after being in Milan at the time when Italy was the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The caption of the photo reads, “Lucky to get some Vitamin.” The photo has over 1.6 million likes and around 7,000 comments. Bella has well over 29 million followers on her Instagram profile.

Related: Bella Hadid Posts a Bizarre Burrito Photo

View this post on Instagram

ok, the series is over now. thank you for coming

A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid) on

 

Donald Trump Finally Admits He Underestimated COVID-19!

Piers Morgan Uses Heavy-Orange Makeup To Look Like Donald Trump!

Who’s The Woman That World Leaders Should’ve Listened To Avoid...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
15 − 13 =


Elsa Stringer

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy