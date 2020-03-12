Celebrities

Bella Hadid Posts a Bizarre Burrito Photo

by Elsa Stringer
by Elsa Stringer

Supermodel Bella Hadid, 23, is considered as one of the most beautiful women in the world. The famous model star is popular on social media thanks to her many incredible photo from her glamorous shoots around the world, which she does for some of the world’s most prestigious fashion designers.

source:instagram.com

Her latest photo however is a weird and completely new one. The beauty uploaded a picture to her Instagram story, in which she can be seen sitting on the floor topless, wearing only a pair of pants and a cap.

Read also: Bella Hadid Posing In Thong: Over Million Views In Just One Hour

source:instagram.com

However, she covered her breasts with a burrito she is eating, holding it with her right hand while taking a mirror selfie with the left. The interesting take on the topless photos was an instant hit on social media. Hadid also captioned the story photo, writing, “Just a girl and her burrito.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Gimme somethin sweee..eeettt….

A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid) on

Startups You Must Follow on Instagram

Ricky Martin and His Husband Met on Instagram and Now...

Supermodel Bar Refaeli Poses in a Bikini

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
5 × 4 =


Elsa Stringer

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy