Bernie Eccleston Is About to Become a Father at 89!

Former Formula One owner, 89-year-old Bernie Ecclestone, is expecting his fourth child with his 44-year-old wife, Fabiana Flosi, according to Daily Mail.

The billionaire and his wife, who are currently staying at their farm near Brazilian Sao Paulo, are expecting a son in June this year, German newspaper Blick reports.

Bernie will welcome his fourth child a few months before his 90th birthday, and his three daughters are going to get a little brother. His oldest daughter Deborah, whom he got with his first wife, Ivy Bamford, is 65 years old today. With his second wife, Ecclestone has a 35-year-old daughter Tamara and a 31-year-old daughter Petra.

“Yes, it is due in the summer. Hopefully, he’ll learn to play backgammon soon! “, Ecclestone told Blick.

Bernie and Fabiana got married in 2012, three years after he divorced Slavica, who remained one of the wealthiest Croats after her divorce. They met through the World Motor Sport Council, whose meetings she regularly attended as an entrepreneur.

A few years later, their mutual friend invited her to cruise Croatia with Bernie on board, and everything else is history.

“Like all parents, we have only one wish: the child must be born healthy. Hopefully, he will never express the intention to do something with Formula 1”, the future mother concluded.

Bernie added: “After my Formula 1 time, we’ve had plenty of time to practice “.