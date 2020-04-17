Bella Hadid Poses For An Interesting Photo

Supermodel Bella Hadid, 23, is considered by many as one of the most beautiful women in the world. Whenever she shares a photo, the whole world talks about it, which is what happened with the latest one too.

In collaboration with “Vogue”, she posed topless in her home while covering her breasts with heels she held in her hands. She put one hand in each heel and held them over her breasts, looking straight at the camera.

Bella’s full torso and flat stomach are visible in the incredible photo as well, for everyone to see how much she cares about her figure.

Her hairstyle was sleek and she tied her hard back. In addition, the model wore makeup including foundation, highlighter, red lipstick, mascara, and eyeshadow.

The photo was uploaded to Vogue Italy Instagram, and it has almost 35,000 likes and around 180 comments. If she had posted it to her own profile, it would have probably had hundreds of thousands of likes, just like the “behind the scenes” slideshow she did post.