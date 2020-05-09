Barack Obama Calls Trump’s Coronavirus Response a “Chaotic Disaster”

FRANCE 24 – 05/09/2020: Barack Obama hits back at Donald Trump. After enduring massive attacks from POTUS, the former President decided to launch one of his own at the reigning President. Talking about Trump’s handling of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Obama said that it is an “absolute chaotic disaster.”



This information was gained from a leaked web call between Barack Obama and former members of his administration. The 44th President of the US also condemned the Justice Department’s decision to drop the charges against Michael Flynn. Obama stated that this decision goes against the law after Flynn admitted that he lied to the FBI regarding Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

During the same call, Obama called fro urgency from his former aides in helping Joe Biden in defeating Donald Trump in the upcoming elections.

Read Also: Donald Trump Knows How to Please Vladimir Putin

It’s no wonder Barack Obama is taking a swipe at Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis as the US has the worst death toll in the world. At the moment, there are almost 80 thousand deaths across America related to COVID-19. The number of infected will soon reach the 1.5 million mark.

Donald Trump has been criticized for his handling of the crisis since its inception. What most people resent him is almost complete lack of leadership during these hard times. In the process of getting the States ready for battling the pandemic, Trump spent more time fighting with governors than doing actual work. Furthermore, when the virus first appeared, POTUS completely ignored it, claiming that it will disappear all on its own.

Commenting on Trump’s administration handling of the crisis, Obama said: “It would have been bad even with the best of governments. It has been an absolute chaotic disaster when that mindset — of ‘what’s in it for me’ and ‘to heck with everybody else’ — when that mindset is operationalized in our government.”

Source: france24.com