Famous Balkan Prophet Predicted Coronavirus: Here Are Her Other Warnings for 2020!

EXPRESS – 02/29/2020: The famous prophet Baba Vanga, who “predicted” the terrorist attack in America on 9/11, Brexit, and the creation of ISIS, also predicted the events for this year. Here’s what 2020 brings us.

It is believed that the Bulgarian-born mystic who died in 1996 at the age of 85 foretold natural disasters and global events long before they occurred.

Before she died, Baba Vanga left predictions up to the 51st century, when she believed the world would end.

The world remembers Baba Vanga’s first international prediction that she made back in 1989. “Horror, horror! The American brethren will fall after being attacked by the steel birds. The wolves will be howling in a bush, and innocent blood will be gushing”, she said at the time.

It was not until 2001 that the world became aware of a tragedy in the United States that took hundreds of lives when two planes destroyed the World Trade Center, or better known as Twin Towers.

And then in 1995, she once again said something fateful. Vanga believed that a black man would come to power in America.

“Everyone will put their hopes in him to end it, but the opposite will happen; he will bring the country down, and conflicts between north and south states will escalate”. The predictions were confirmed when Barack Obama came to power, and his rule was marked with wars in Iran and Syria.

Baba Vanga has also predicted the coronavirus. She was talking about the spread of the disease caused by a virus back in the 1970s. But she believed that the epidemic would spread from Africa, not from Asia.

These were her predictions for the past years, and here’s what comes next.

The land in which the sun rises will receive a gift.

She was probably referring to the Russian islands that Japan is looking for since negotiations between the two countries over the transfer of the Southern Kuril Islands are underway.

The baby will unite half of the world in one prayer. He will become a great man.

She was probably talking about a little boy from Magnitogorsk. Half of the world prayed for him, but time will tell if he will turn out to be great.

The snow will gain power over humans by raising the seas and oceans.

We already see floods and savage climate change, and more severe consequences are threatening us every day.

Birth of new states

This is perhaps one of the most intriguing predictions for 2020. The UK will leave the European Union. Interpreting this prediction, we come to the conclusion that the UK’s planned exit from the EU will also mark its general collapse.

Her diary contains information about what will happen to other countries, and as usual, her statements are metaphorical.

The US will lose its head. The elderly will fill the Earth.

She may be talking about the upcoming 2020 presidential election, and if you look at the age of the alleged candidates, then these words become clear.

The swallow will return to the nest

Vanga was probably talking about Ukraine since the swallow is a symbol of this country.

Ordinary people will conquer the moon

It is already known that in 2020 the first tourist spacecraft is planned.

The good news is that Vanga does not mention new wars for 2020. Baba Banga is also known as Nostradamus from the Balkans.