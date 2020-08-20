4 Methods to Buy Bitcoin with PayPal Instantly in 2020

Bitcoin, the father of all cryptos, is now popular and more valuable than it has ever been. All the years of mining and trading have now paid off completely. We can see that a lot of businesses have decided to introduce it as a legit method of payment. Therefore, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that so many people started taking a part in Bitcoin trading, it doesn’t matter what amount of coins we are talking about.

A lot of people have at least some percentage of one coin and use it for online shopping or online gambling. One of the more popular ways of obtaining BTC is by paying through PayPal, which is one of the simplest ways to do it, actually. That doesn’t mean that there are no other ways, but this is probably the simplest and the quickest way.

Anyway, PayPal is a pretty popular payment method in this day and age. Not only now, but it also managed to stay among the most popular ones in the last decade. There were several implementations that led to you having the option of paying almost everything with your PayPal account. There is absolutely no reason why you shouldn’t do exactly that, only with PayPal. Even though this is a pretty fast and efficient way to obtain Bitcoins, you will have problems to find some credible places where you can actually do that.

There are a lot of different scam places where you can get cheated and tricked into giving your money for nothing. One of the main reasons this is happening is an occurrence called chargeback issues. Therefore, you need to be pretty careful about the place where you are going to obtain BTC through PayPal. We are going to provide you with several methods you can buy BTC through PayPal in the best possible way in 2020.

1. eToro

Probably the easiest and safest way to actually buy BTC through this channel is to do it by accessing eToro. However, we would advise you to do it, but only in a limited way. Even though your money will be drawn from the account pretty quickly, you will need to wait for a significant amount of time before you are able to see BTC in your online wallet. The reason is there are a couple of steps it needs to cover and the time you need will to wait before it is processed.

There is one more thing you need to take into consideration. We are talking about eToro’s ability to speculate about the price of BTC much better than many other apps. In case you are looking after a chance to make a profit from price changes, which are pretty frequent in the world of cryptos, then eToro is absolute way to go. We are talking about the easiest and effective way to buy BTC. If you are interested in the actual process, make you’ve visited TradingGator and see all the information.

2. LocalBitcoins

Different from eToro, LocalBitcoins is a market where you can connect your potential partners directly. So, instead of dealing with, let’s say, a middle man, you are dealing directly with a person with whom you are making the transaction. This means that you need to look for a credible person you are going to make the deal with. Since we are talking about persons you are going to deal with are the same as you, it means there are some chances of your being cheated.

But again, there are a lot of different sellers from all around the world and it provides a lot more chances for you to find someone credible enough. When it comes to fees, some of these fees can be pretty high when compared to some other one channels. However, sometimes these fees can be worth it. At the same time, you can be sure that you will have the option to have your BTC much faster than with many others, which is way more than you will get with many more other apps you can find online.

3. Paxful

If you are looking for some smaller provider of these services, who will provide you with credible clients, which minimizes your chances of getting scammed, you should look no further than Paxful. This is a peer-to-peer tool that will provide you with the possibility to make a trade with other, credible, clients. However, you need to take the chance of being paid some exchange rate.

But again, you will quickly see that there are a lot of chances you can take advantage of. With Paxful, you can use anything to trade for BTC, which makes PayPal one of the legit ways. So, after you’ve initiated the trade, you will able to directly communicate with other traders. This is why how you can finalize the deal you should keep in mind that you will need to wait for a half an hour before the deal is able to completely finished.

4. xCoins

Now, we would like to talk about a method that has been present for a pretty long time. It established itself as a legal method of payment that surely becomes one of the most popular ones over time. The best term we can use to describe it is to say that we are talking about a BTC lending service. This means that you are not buying BTC, but instead, you are getting a loan, at least to some extent. But really, it is pretty hard to explain it in the best possible way.

Now, we will take a look at the process itself. So, you are the person who wants to buy BTC. So, you are taking a “loan”. Naturally, you need to provide the verification of your ID and you are to provide the equivalent deposit of your local currency in US dollars. Naturally, you are looking at some fees and percent you need to provide to the website itself like interest rates. Anyway, we are talking about a pretty efficient way to buy Bitcoins through your PayPal account.