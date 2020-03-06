Are David and Victoria Beckham Expecting 5th Child?

The famous celebrity couple could very well become parents for the fifth time, according to some sources. “Woman’s Day Australia” writes that their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Harper, and Cruz might get a brother or a sister.

If a close family source is to be believed, David, 44, and Victoria, 45, are expecting a new baby. “A new pregnancy would make the Spice Girl very happy. Their roles of parents are the most important things for the pair, and they enjoy looking after their three sons and daughter. History has shown that their marriage is the strongest when Victoria is pregnant.”

The source continues, “For the last several years, they have faced many marriage troubles, and a new child is exactly what they need to get their relationship and family back on track.”

Brooklyn Beckham, the oldest of the four, is reportedly looking forward to the possibility of a new sibling the most. He turned 21 just two days ago, and the family had a huge party at their Cotswolds property in England.

Cruz turned 15 last month, and it seems their home is full of celebration since the start of 2020. A new child would be the highlight of their year!

The proud parents said many times that the family is a priority and that nothing would ever stand in the way of the six of them. Maybe that number will rise to seven soon. Stay tuned!

source:marieclaire.co.uk