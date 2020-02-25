Actress Ana de Armas Is the New Bond Girl

“No Time to Die” is the name of the latest, 25th James Bond movie, set to be Daniel Craig’s last portrayal of the iconic agent 007. Although the character will live long, the actor is moving on to a deserved time away from the franchise.

In his final movie, actress Ana de Armas, 31, will portray Paloma, a CIA agent who will help the protagonist on his latest mission.

Ana recently said that the character was added to the script in the last moment, and that she is very happy to be appearing in a Bond movie.

The actress was born in Santa Cruz del Norte, Cuba, and she is of Spanish and Cuban descent. Her grandparents are Spanish, which helped get the passport and move to Madrid at 18.

Since her “life depended on it,” she learned English in only four months. At 25, she moved to Hollywood and was so determined to appear at auditions that she did not even know what she was saying.

“First time I read my lines, I had no idea what “I beg your pardon” means,” she recalls, saying she thought it is something you say while angry or annoyed. Everyone looked at her strangely!

Before her big move to America, she was popular in Spain. In 2006, she appeared in “Una Rosa de Francia”. She also starred in a TV series there from 2007 to 2010, called “El Internado”.

Her big break was the role in “Blade Runner 2”, the sequel to the classic 1982 sci-fi adventure by Ridley Scott. She portrayed Joi and starred besides Ryan Gosling.

After her appearance in the new Bond movie, she will play Marilyn Monroe in a biopic titled “Blonde”. She got the role as soon as she came to the audition, since Andrew Dominic liked her so much for the lead.

From 2011 to 2013, Armas was married to Marc Clotet. This is one of the only things people know about her private life, since she is very secretive about it.