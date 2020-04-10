Alec Baldwin Insults Trump’s African-American Voters!

THE MIX – 04/10/2020: Alec Baldwin has a feud with Donald Trump. The Aviator actor once again talked about our President. This time hi directed his anger towards the people who vote for POTUS.



Baldwin possibly went too far as he aimed at African-American voters who support Trump. In recent times Alec is more in the news for his attacks on the 45th US President than for his roles.

The Cooler actor stated that people who vote for President Trump again are mentally ill. Check out his tweet: “Trump has reached for, and nearly gained, a control of the federal govt unrivaled by other Presidents. He fired huge numbers of govt professionals. He steamrolled the Congress, whenever possible. And now this. If you vote for Trump again, you are mentally ill.”

This tweet wasn’t all from the famous Hollywood actor. He purposely singled out African-Americans who vote for and support Donald Trump. In a separate tweet, Baldwin wrote: “This is the White House press secretary. If you are African American and vote for Trump, you are mentally ill.”

Alec Baldwin’s hatred for Donald Trump is already well documented, and instead stopping his behavior he rather keeps adding to his resume. In yet another tweet, this time aiming directly for POTUS, he wrote: “People write directly to Trump here on Twitter with the assumption that Trump has an ear, let alone a soul, to turn in their direction. Trump has no ear. He has no soul. He is, as I’ve written before, the objective negative function. Like fire or a tornado, he only destroys.”

Baldwin’s attacks on Trump are not news, but they are getting fiercer for no apparent reason. It makes us wonder who is mentally ill here?

Source: themix.net