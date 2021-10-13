People change all the time, for better and worse. But, today we have images of Tom Cruise that show the actors looking quite different than what we’re used to. The Mission Impossible star attended a baseball game during the weekend and he looked nothing like his old self. The rumor that started immediately is that he underwent plastic surgery procedures.

Yes, just like the rest of us, Tom is getting older. He’s almost 60 years old, and while one could expect him to lose some of his old charms, this change is a bit more drastic. The Jack Reacher star was photographed at the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants on Saturday. Fans of the actor were left widely disappointed.

The Mummy actor was spotted smiling and enjoying himself but with a completely new look. The internet users were left shocked and baffled by his latest appearance. We are sued to seeing Tom always looking top-notch over the years, so we are left without words now. Luckily some people on Twitter and other social platforms had things to say about the Top Gun actor.

Unfortunately for Tom, most comments are negative. One Twitter user wrote: “What he do to his face, same doctor as Wayne Newton?” The second chimed in with: “What’s up with the bloated chipmunk cheeks?” It gets worse: “@TomCruise What have you done to your gorgeous face?!!!! I was soooo disappointed when I saw you in the stands at the Dodgers game! STOP putting crap into your face please!!!!” Like this wasn’t enough: “What the hell is going on with his face?? Is he having an allergic reaction??”

Of course, there were messages of support pointed at the famous actor. One Twitter user said: “Tom has done something to his face or he has gained some weight. But that is our Tom!” Others showed more than support and criticized his critics: “Listen I don’t like tom cruise at all (AT ALL), but I’m seriously sick of Twitter trashing people for their weight fluctuations. people are allowed to gain and lose weight, and it’s really nunya!!! stop being fatphobic!”

There were those pointing out his age, stating it’s only natural for physic appearance to deteriorate: “He still looks great for his age. He’s almost 60 for Pete’s sake. I wasn’t expecting the 80s hair plugs though. He must wear some of that hair thickener and lots of make-up for public appearances.” It’s still hard to believe this is truly Tom Cruise, and some people even pointed out that it must be an impersonator.

To be frank we don’t know what to believe. Only a few weeks ago he looked fantastic on the set of Mission Impossible 7. Maybe we’re not talking about Tom after all. We can only hope he didn’t fell for the trend in the industry to undergo cosmetic surgeries. Only time will tell what is this look all about.