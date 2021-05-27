One of the most popular American singers Ariana Grande just got married. The lucky one is Dalton Gomez. Mr. Gomez is a real estate agent in LA and the happy couple was seen in secrecy for almost a year. Ariana did keep her relationship super secret until only recently when the first signs of the couple emerged on an Instagram story where they have been seen quarantined together.

Ariana Grande Wedding Ceremony

The ceremony was in May 2021 in Montecito in a on big home over one weekend. In a truly stoning location with a lot of history. The ceremony was a private event that almost had 20 people there. Just the closest friends and family. E! reports that the ceremony was very intimate and beautiful. Nothing over the top was present in the décor and we can see via the pictures of the bride that all was trying to be as simple as it can be.

Ariana Got a Pear and Diamond Wedding Bad

A very interesting wedding bad was gifted from Gomez to Ariana. Only the best from both worlds for Ariana. She wrote under the post “forever n then some”.

Check out Ariana Grande’s Wedding Pictures

