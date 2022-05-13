6 Pitfalls to Avoid When Writing a Resume for a Job – Guide 2022

Finding a new job and applying to various companies can be a very stressful activity. You, like many other people, are in this position right now, preparing your resume to apply for a new job. But preparing a resume as well as preparing for an upcoming interview can be extremely complicated. But do not worry, we will do our best to help you avoid some of the mistakes that people make when it comes to preparing your CV. We have prepared for you a few tips on what your resume should not look like, and how to fix it to be on a more professional level.

This document is a brief personal biography consisting of basic information about you, such as name, surname, email address, educational degree or courses for which you have a degree, as well as previous work experience up to the time you applied, what your job assignments were, job positions and so on. Do not forget that the work experience includes internships as well as volunteering if you have been involved in such work.

Here are some things to keep in mind when compiling your resume:

1. Do not make it too long

Those who check out such job applications have an aversion to overly long 5- or 10-page resumes and usually, stop reading when they cross the second page. There are people who have ten or twenty years of work experience and yet all this experience could not be described and captured in only two to three pages. But instead of expanding the description of each of your jobs, do your best to list all past experiences and make it short, concise, and clear. This way, the person reading the resume will be able to review it in a short time and will have a clear picture of all your previous experiences.

2. You do not check it before sending it

There are too many people who will just pile up their resume in words and do not do another check before this document is sent. This is a huge mistake, as they may have made a spelling mistake while compiling the resume. This is unacceptable for some companies from a professional point of view, and often such applications are not taken into account. Therefore, we recommend that you take a closer look at what you have written in the document, and whether there is any grammatical or spelling error that needs to be corrected. If yes, fix it before the application is sent.

3. Attach a selfie photo

It is unacceptable to attach a selfie to your CV that you took moments before going out to a nightclub or have pouty lips. Such applications radiate unprofessionalism. It would be better to choose a safer option where you will not attach any photo of yourself. Or, if you are already uploading a photo, let it be someone where you are photographed on a white background and do not have any pronounced facial expressions, something that would look natural.

4. List your characteristics that are irrelevant

Many of us make this mistake when listing our strengths in a resume. It would be wrong to list such qualities as wit, intelligence, and meticulousness as your qualities. Instead, think of these as actions that you must take on a regular basis, such as being organized, responsible, a team player, communicative, and so on.

5. You express yourself badly

Be extremely careful what vocabulary and phrases you use when composing your CV. This can be too risky if you use jargon, and unnecessary phrases in the written form or if you repeat yourself too much with some unnecessary information. Keep in mind that the person reviewing your resume is not your best friend. However, you need to leave a positive impression on this person in order to have any chance for further cooperation. So, work on the vocabulary you use to compose your CV so you can keep the focus of the reader.

6. Do not mention the additional courses you have attended

Many of the applicants do not dare to list all their achievements so far that they have gained outside the workplace. Many of us have decided to invest in ourselves by completing additional courses that can help a lot in the future when applying for a job. So if you are part of this group, we encourage you to list the courses you have taken, such as a language course, a computer course, a course for using Microsoft Office applications, an advanced accounting course, and so on. All this information can only have a positive effect on your resume. The reader will be impressed that you want to upgrade and expand the capacity of knowledge you have, and advance in every field.

There are many other mistakes that job applicants can make, but they are somehow more negligible compared to the ones we shared with you today. Employers believe that these mistakes are crucial in the further selection of the person they plan to interview for the job position. I hope the tips we have prepared for you today in this article will help you avoid pitfalls when compiling a CV, and follow our guidelines to create a summary experience of your entire work history.

All we have to do is wish you luck in your search for a new job, and we wish you to get the job position that is ideal for your requirements and that will fulfill you on many levels. Do not forget to follow our directions and instructions and avoid anything that could harm your application. If you need help, do not waste valuable time and immediately go to the link above, because they can help you get the job of your dreams.