5 Things to Know About Wig Hair Density – 2021 Guide

The history of wigs is nothing short of exceptional. If we take a look at the history of these products, you will see that it is long. The first mention of wigs can be found in ancient Egyptian manuscripts. After that, we can find it in ancient Greece. Over the centuries, wearing these always represent some kind of social status. We can see that royalty was often associated with this kind of product.

Kings and queens have always worn them for a variety of reasons. At the same time, we can see that people in the highest religious positions in all the societies have always worn these. Now, we can see that these products are available to everyone interested in buying them. Not only that, when you take a look at the market, you can see that there is a plethora of different sorts of wigs you can find.

Also, they differ in volume, they can be with high and small density. In case you are interested in taking a look at some high-density wigs, you can see some of them at https://shop.luvmehair.com/collections/high-density.

Now, we would like to provide you with a couple of vital things you need to know about these high-density wigs. Let’s take a look at some of them.

1. Match with Natural Hair

We can see that many women are interested only in buying wigs that complement their natural hair. When you think about it, it makes perfect sense. By doing that, they are using it to match the natural style. Therefore, they will not need to apply any other features to make all the differences go away. In the case of high-density wigs, we can see that this is not a necessary thing to do.

The reason is that the complete natural hair will be covered with it. However, we can see that these sorts of hairpieces can be quite uncomfortable if the original style is not similar to it to a certain degree. At the same time, if you experience some hardships with your hair, you can use these to make up for the lost pieces of hair. In this case, density will truly come in hand.

2. The Classification

Since the market has become much more regulated in the last couple of years, we can see that practically every hairpiece will have some kind of guidelines. In this case, you will see that it doesn’t matter what kind of brand you will choose, you will have a chance to check how it feels and what it looks like. It needs to be said that natural hair density usually is between 100% and 120%.

However, the volume can vary depending on a wide array of factors like genetics, diet, and processing. When you go to the shop and look for an extension, you will see the volume of each piece you take a look at. That way, you will exactly know how these are categorized and how you can use them to your advantage. So, you should take a look at this classification before you purchase.

3. Length

It needs to be said that the thickness heavily depends on the length. Of course, the extension you will buy depends on your needs and preferences. However, you will need to take the density into consideration. As you can presume, the longer the hair is, the density will be higher. For instance, if you are interested in buying a piece that is 22-inches long, chances that it will have 180% density are high.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that you should only purchase lengthy pieces if you are interested in having ones with a high value. There are some short-hair wigs that can provide you with the same level of volume. You will just need to check them out before you buy. That way, you will inform yourself about them much better.

4. Cap Type

Many people don’t understand that the bulk of your extension will heavily depend on the cap type. The reason is that its construction will have a major say in what you can expect from it. These two are full lace or lace front wigs. If you are interested in having a piece that has a high thickness, you should decide on buying a full lace extension, since it has a solid base.

If you are interested in a lighter volume, then you should opt for another sort, lace front. The reason being that these have only a thin lace cap. We are certain that a wide array of consumers is not aware of this fact. We can see that there are a couple of different cap types that they need to be informed about. You will certainly agree that it is not the case in a majority of situations.

5. Know the Style

Last but not least, we would like to talk about a highly important factor. You will need to decide on the style you want to have on your hairpiece. Based on your needs and preferences, you will have a possibility to choose between pieces that can offer you a sophisticated or lesser volume. We’ve already said that length has a lot of influence on the density you will choose, but there are other aspects.

The density will also depend on the hairstyle. If you want a piece that can provide you with a twisted hair look, it will surely have a higher one. In case you opt for some other style that doesn’t require too much density, you will have a lighter option in your hands.

The Conclusion

Acquiring a wig is way complex than many people believe it is. There are a lot of factors that need to be taken into consideration. Here, you can take a look at the factors that revolve around density. You will find this factor important since it can have both negative and positive influences dependent on your preferences and needs. Be sure to check all of these factors out and use them to make a decision.