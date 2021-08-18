Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back At The Pregnancy Speculations With New Bikini Photo

Kourtney Kardashian fell victim to fatphobia when she shared a few photos on Instagram revealing her stomach. The reality star posed in her closet with a new, shorter hairstyle wearing a short top and skims. Almost immediately, fans started speculating about Kourtney being pregnant with her partner, and unconfirmed fiance, Travis Barker. One follower specifically was sure that the Kardashian sister was pregnant replying in caps “SHE’S PREGNANT”. Kourtney quickly clapped back, saying: “I’m a woman with a BODY”. It seems that the comment has been deleted since.

The pregnancy rumors have been going around for months. The Poosh owner and businesswoman, ignited the spark when she started wearing baggy clothes and quitting on alcohol. Kourtney also admitted that she has been gaining weight for the reason unknown. Right away media and fans alike began whispering about Kourtney’s pregnancy.

Since the incident, Kourtney shared some flat-belly bikini photos possibly to even further deny pregnancy rumors.

On the other hand, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are stronger than ever. The couple reportedly got engaged last month while visiting Las Vegas. Both have been married before and have children from their previous relationships.

Kourtney shares three children with Scott Disick, Mason (11), Penelope (8), and Reign (6). Travis has been married to a former Miss USA, Shanna Moakler. The couple has two children, Landon (17), and Alabama (15). The source for Entertainment Tonight revealed: “Travis would absolutely love to tie the knot with Kourtney, but Kourtney hasn’t been sure that’s the step she wants to take in their relationship right now. She is extraordinarily happy and doesn’t feel the need or want the pressure of getting married”.

Regardless of whether or not the couple will marry any time in the future, the two have been enjoying spending time alone or with their families. Since there are five children to consider, the source said Kourtney wants to take it slow. They do, however, see themselves staying together long-term.

“Kourtney and Travis really recognize now more than ever how special their relationship is and how fortunate they are to spend their time together whether it’s just the two of them, with friends, or with their families. They could also definitely see themselves ending up together one day and it’s really whatever makes Kourtney happy”, an unspecified source said.

Kourtney Kardashian is not the only one that was accused of hiding pregnancy by the media. Before her, there was Jennifer Aniston that was haunted by paparazzi for years trying to catch her with her belly showing. “I resent being made to feel ‘less than’ because my body is changing and/or I had a burger for lunch and was photographed from a weird angle and therefore deemed one of two things: ‘pregnant’ or ‘fat”, Aniston said at the time.

Taylor Swift, who struggled for years with eating disorders, was another victim of the relentless rumors. Unlike Jennifer Aniston who was 45 at the time, Taylor was only 18 years old when she was tortured by media. “The headline was like ‘Pregnant at 18?’ And it was because I had worn something that made my lower stomach look not flat. So I just registered that as a punishment”, Taylor explained.

Asking someone if she is pregnant has become a covert way of pointing out that someone has gained weight. These vailed insults have become so passive-aggressive that many stars, who are also human beings, decided to hit back and speak up about the constant judgment that’s been passed upon them.