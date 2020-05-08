6 Things to Know Before You Start Training CrossFit – 2020 Guide

If you want to take your current fitness routine to a new level, CrossFit is what you need. It may sound like some workout plans that only Batman and Superman practice to stay in a good shape, but the truth is that people of every age can exercise and live this lifestyle. CrossFit gained its popularity in 2000 and since then, it was highly accepted between fitness enthusiasts all around the world.

You need to know that this is a serious way of living, but it’s not that frightening as it may look at first sight. The truth is that you can lose weight and maintain a good body condition after a few months of intense exercising. You should find a specialized gym and a licensed professional that will lead you through the whole process, so you can see the results earlier than you expect.

Before you take your first CrossFit class, you need to know a few things:

1. What exactly is CrossFit?

This lifestyle combines three types of exercising including high-intensity aerobics, gymnastics, and weightlifting. A good and certified trainer will know how to combine them in a workout plan, following your general condition and body type. You start the class with a warm-up, which is essential for every type of exercise. By doing this series, you decrease the risk of muscle and joint injuries.

Next, you need to perform one specific exercise in a few series and repetitions. After that, comes the most popular CrossFit part named WOD (workout of the day) which takes the most of the time you have of your class. You get a new workout of the day every class, so you won’t get bored and target only a few muscle groups. The whole process ends with stretching and cooling down your body before you take a shower and change the clothes.

2. Why choose CrossFit?

There are plenty of reasons why this training plan is good for almost everyone. The workouts are changing every class, so your muscles will never adapt to the movements. That will make them grow continuously, by targeting the whole body. You will never get bored because there are so many exercises and their variations that will keep you entertained during the whole class. You can test your limits and decide when it’s the right time to reach them. As the weeks go by, you will be more brave and self-confident to increase the exercising intensity and push harder. You will be surprised how your body is capable to handle that.

If you are a beginner, you need to know that many cross fitters have an increased risk of injuries. You need to do every exercise properly, as your trainer leads you. Don’t try to experiment, because you may end up hurt and unable to continue and make a progress. Keep in mind that this is an intense workout and if you are not ready for high-intensity exercise, you may sign up for something not so demanding. If you have some chronic health problems, you need to consult your healthcare practitioner if you can proceed with this type of fitness.

3. The most popular CrossFit exercises have female names

One of the most interesting things in this plan is that most popular exercise combinations have female names. For example, Cindy stands for 20 minutes of 5 pull-ups, 10 push-ups, and 15 squats. You need to repeat this batch for 20 minutes. Mary is for 20 minutes of 5 handstand push-ups, 10 one-legged squats, and 15 pull-ups.

Another “girl” you’ll meet at the class is Chelsea, which stands for 30 minutes of 5 pull-ups, 10 push-ups, and 15 squats, but you need to fit that batch in one minute. There are even more complicated combinations, that advanced cross-fitters want to perform every week.

4. You need to wear proper clothes and shoes

You should have a sportswear that you will use in your classes. You need to pay attention to your footwear because your feet are those who will support your body all the time. When you wear bad shoes, you are not able to maintain a good body posture. Check shoecaretotal.com to learn more about the benefits of wearing good sportswear while you exercise.

5. It’s important to have a journal of your scores

When you put your results on paper, you can clearly see how far you arrived since your first class. Keep your plans written, plan your meals, check your measures, write down your goals, everything that will help you see the progress. You also need to plan your rest days and recovery days, because self-care is important just like keeping up to your exercising schedule. Make sure you always plan your meals, so you can eat them right on time, without missing any. You need to be responsible if you want to see a result from your hard work.

6. Where can I do CrossFit?

Since they have a website and online lessons, you can choose between your home, standard gyms, and specialized gyms. You only need to find a trainer that has a CrossFit license, so you can be sure that you have the right program. You also don’t need to be in an advanced fitness shape, but the exercises will be more challenging for you. There are a lot of modifications that apply to every age and every body type. With every class, you will see how you improve and you are ready for more complicated workout tasks.

This 2020 guide will help you decide if CrossFit is the best fitness plan for you. If you are not sure, ask for a test class in your nearest gym studio. Professionals will always be ready to meet your requirements and see what exactly you need. They will also help you to find out if you can handle this lifestyle. You only need to be realistic about your powers and skills. It’s always better to avoid things you are not ready to do, instead of trying too hard and ending up hurt.