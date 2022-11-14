12 Most Common Summertime Stain

Summer is the most sought season. It is filled with bright children enjoying outdoor activities and adults having relaxing picnics or barbecue parties. Unfortunately, these things we look after during the summertime can threaten your favorite clothes with stains. That’s why it is best to arm yourself with knowledge and tools that you can use to counteract these summertime stains before sending them off for laundry pickup and delivery.

1. Ice Cream Stains

Ice creams are good to eat while strolling around the park. But it is nearly impossible it does not melt and have a few drops land on your hands, or worse, on your clothing. If you spot an ice cream stain, remove it at home with dish soap.

2. Barbeque Sauce, Mustard, Ketchup Stains

Summer is not complete without barbeque parties, but its sauce sometimes drops onto our clothes or shoes. You do not want to spoil the fun, right? Although these sauce stains are stubborn, you can remove them by pretreating the stained clothes with liquid laundry detergent.

3. Grease Stains

Your clothing is expected to catch greasy stains during the summer cookout or backyard parties. If you know how to remove the stains quickly, then your favorite top or shorts is safe.

4. Milkshake Stains

Aside from enjoying greasy and grilled foods this summer, milkshakes make the summer heat tolerable. If unfortunate spills happen, you have to attend to the stain quickly.

5. Wine Stains

Cold sangria is pretty refreshing in warm summer. If your favorite summer dress is stained with wine, gently remove and blot the stain, and you can wash the cloth according to the tag instructions.

6. Deodorant Stains

Antiperspirants and deodorants are essential during the summer. It keeps us having body odor and prevents us from sweating excessively. However, it may leave a stain on the seams of your shirt.

7. Sunscreen Stains

It is important to keep your skin protected from UV rays. However, its grease leaves a stain.

8. Makeup Stains

We have to glam up even when it is summer! But, makeups melt and become messy on clothes, especially on necklines.

9. Grass Stains

Children love to play sports, and sometimes, we hang around parks for picnic dates. You cannot deny the possibility of having grass stains. If this happens, you must know how to remove stubborn grass stains effectively.

10. Dirt and Mud Stains

Summertime is not all sunny and warm, and there could be summer storms. Children who love to play sports most likely encounter mud stains.

11. Sweat Stains

White and bright-colored clothes have become our favorite during summer. However, we often forget that dried sweat can stain and become obvious on these types of clothes. Soak your clothes in a water and white vinegar solution if you were sweaty.

12. Blood Stains

Sometimes, having so much fun from playing around can lead to cuts or scrapes resulting in potential blood stains.

There is no better season than summer; it is beautiful to have a walk at the park or enjoy outdoor activities with your friends and loved ones. Do not worry about having these common summertime stains. You can remove them efficiently if you pretreat them before bringing them to the laundry service like Liox or washing them at home.

Check out this general guide on dealing with stains.

Take action quickly

Any stains, including summertime stains, require a fast and hands-on response. The response may include pretreating, soaking, and hand washing the stain in addition to washing them in a washer. This step is the best advice you can take to remove stains efficiently.

Every laundry expert will tell you to pretreat or remove any stain as soon as it happens. It gives you a greater chance of removing the stain efficiently without damaging the fabric. If you are still enjoying your summer getaway, you can pretreat the stain first before washing or sending them to the laundry service.

Gently blot the stain with a clean cloth or paper towel. Removing the stain temporarily helps you get it out completely later.

Inspect stain

After pretreating the stain, it is best to inspect the type of stain it is. No stains are equal, each stain may differ from its cause or from the fabric it spilled. You can only remove the stain efficiently if you know how to deal with it. Hence, inspect the type of stain, how long it has been on the clothes, and the type of fabric your clothes are.

If you notice the clothes are made of delicate fabric, you have to know the special wash care instructions for it. It is normal to doubt when handling this kind of clothes. Do not hesitate to bring them to the nearest laundry service.

Only use liquid detergent

Always review the wash care label of the clothing before you wash them. Fighting tough stains may invite you to use bleach on the stain. Bleach can remove the stain immediately, but there are after-effects that you might not like, such as discoloration or making the fabric easily wear. Hence, only use liquid detergent when fighting tough stains.

Liquid detergent is better than powder detergent. There is a greater chance that powder detergent may build up around the fabric. Hence, liquid detergent is a better choice.

Air dry only

Do not toss the clothes into the dryer. You have to be patient when dealing with stains on clothing. The heat from the dryer may set the stain, making it more difficult to remove. It is best to air dry them, but do not place them under direct sunlight. If you are in a hurry, place it in front of a fan.

Final Takeaway

Do not be afraid to go out and have fun this summertime. The season only comes once a year. Use your favorite summer clothes to let you stay cool during hot and humid weather. If a stain happens, do not worry. There are ways to remove these common summertime stains. If the stain persists, bring it to the laundry service near you that offers dry cleaning.