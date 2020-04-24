Tori Spelling Goes on a Family Walk With the Pig

Actress Tori Spelling drew the attention of passers-by during her family walk in Los Angeles on Thursday.
The 46-year-old actress was spotted strolling with husband Dean McDermott and a 3-year-old son, Beau, who was dragged in a trailer, but what surprised the people around them was a pig in Tori’s arms. The actress carried her pet with a smile on her face.
The pig, apparently, soon became heavy to Tori, so Dean put a leash on it and walked their pet beside them. Eventually, he put the piglet in the cart with Beau.
Tori expressed sadness on Wednesday that her children will not meet their grandfather and her father, Aaron Spelling, who passed away on June 23, 2006. The actress dedicated a post to him on Instagram on Wednesday when he would turn 97.
“My Dad, my teacher, my friend, and my HERO. I was my son Finn’s age in this picture with my Dad. I was such a Daddy’s girl and just adored this man beyond words. It makes me sad daily that my five kiddos will never know the kindest most gentle soul in the world, their Grandpa Aaron”, Tori wrote in the caption.
Aaron passed away from complications after a heart attack and reconciled with Tori shortly before his death. “I’m grateful I recently had the opportunity to reconcile with my father and most grateful we had the chance to tell each other we loved one another before he passed away”, the actress told People on one occasion.
Tori, with her husband Dean, has sons Liam (13), Finn (7), and Beau and daughters Stella (11) and Hattie (8).