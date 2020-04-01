Top 9 Must-Have Health and Fitness Gadgets for 2020

During holiday breaks people always tend to change some about them that they don’t like very much. We don’t believe in this since there is almost nothing wrong with older versions of us. However, the only change that we are prepared to accept is the one that revolves around a healthier lifestyle.

It doesn’t matter what your preferences are when it comes to working out, there is no doubt that you can’t do it alone. There is a high number of people who are loving certain gadgets who are helping them to increase the performance of their training. Moreover, some of them can record their results.

As you are probably aware, the number of these gadgets on the market in literally countless. This makes it much harder to find ones that are proper both in terms of quality and price. This was the reason we’ve decided to do a research on what are the must-have health and fitness gadgets for 2020.

It is important to have in mind that this is not a ranking of any sort and that we are only providing you with a list of great products that can help you. If you are interested in seeing more than in this article of ours, you can check aguideproduct.com. With that said, we can begin with this list of ours.

1. Fitbit Versa 2 Smart Watch

The first entry on our list is a Fitbit Versa 2. This is a smartwatch that can help you be more honest with yourself when it comes to achievements and goals. It is always helpful to have a gadget that will show you that you burned 1000 calories that day. However, this is not the truth 99% of the time. We believe that this can be harmful to long-term results. This is a watch that will give you the possibility to track everything you need from sleep quality, calorie burn, and hydration level.

2. MyZone Mz-3

If you have ever been to the gym, you certainly noticed people who wear bands around their waists. You must have wondered what they are. We are going to give you a small insight, this is a gadget that tracks their heart rate, and it shows how hard the workout is. Naturally, you need to enter all the necessary details into the app, connect the belt on your chest and another one will provide you with information about how much calories you have burned and how hard your training session was. This is a really good gadget for beginners, as well as experienced people when it comes to a training session.

3. JLab Bluetooth Headphones

Having a pair of high-quality Bluetooth headphones is essential to the quality of the workout. Every experienced sportsman will tell you that. A good podcast or soundtrack is going to make you want to start your training session more seriously and can motivate you to push your limits and set new personal records.

We are presenting you with JLab Bluetooth water and sweat-resistant headphones. You are probably asking yourself what sets them apart from many others on the market. Well, it’s the design. They are designed so you can whip off and leave them hanging around your neck. Just in case you want to be extra careful not to lose them.

4. Koala Clip

The hardest thing to decide when you are going on a run is where to keep your money and phone. We’ve looked for some of the belts on the market, and we’ve witnessed that a high majority of them are bouncing uncomfortably. After some research, we’ve stumbled across Koala Clip.

This is a pouch resistant to sweat and it can be clipped to the back of any sports bra. That way you will keep your valuable items close to you, with the utmost certainty and comfortability. Moreover, you will have a reason less not to jog, which always helps right?

5. Withing’s Body Smart Scale

Measuring weight is not the only method of measuring health however, smart scales are not only used for measuring weight. This one will measure and track BMI and weight and will let you track it with charts who are pretty handy. Moreover, you can synchronize it with other gadgets like Apple watch or Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit. If that is not impressive, we don’t know what is.

6. Powerball Powerspin Arm Exerciser

If you are traveling a lot and you don’t have a lot of space to store items for your home gym, having one of these will be your key to multiple toning exercises and arm strengthening. Surprisingly, there are no batteries involved and you simply need to adjust the pace of the internal steel ball to change the intensity of the workout.

7. New Image FITT Cube

Did you ever imagine to have one piece of equipment that could provide you with the full-body workout? It was always interesting to us what all of those machines we can see in the gym are. With FITT, you can just flip it and you can target the whole new aspect of your fitness and you will be provided with more than 100 exercises to target all of the muscles within your body. After you are finished with your training, you can easily store it away pretty easily. This is exceptional for a device that can provide you with so much, don’t you agree?

8. Apple’s JaxJox Kettlebell Connect

This is not your average kettlebell, Apple’s JaxJox will serve as a six-in-one adjustable kettlebell that will allow you to drop or add some additional weight in a matter of seconds while saving the much-needed space at once. You can use the app to adjust the level of the kettlebell’s weight so it evolves your fitness levels and pair with your friends. With this gadget, you can create a group workout that will serve everyone in your team.

9. ModiBodi Period Pants

If you are working out on your period, this can be an uncomfortable experience sometimes. There are several reasons for this one. These pants will make sure that you don’t need to worry about leaking. Moreover, these pants can absorb the sweat, so you don’t need to worry about that also. This means that you will save some money on pads and tampons and that you will have the maximum comfort.