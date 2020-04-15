Key Things to Know About How to Hire Web Developer in 2020

Software development is the talk of the town now, in the technological era in which having no web resource or app is a death sentence to your business. Hence, having a great developer in your team is not simply a great bonus; it is the main precondition for business survival and growth. According to a recently published Qubit Labs article, the key factors affecting the success when you seek to hire web developer are:

Understanding your business needs and the programming language you require;

Ability to distinguish between numerous hiring models;

A clear idea of what back-end, front-end, and full-stack development is;

Availability of a professional recruiter who may screen resumes and interview candidates with a proper focus;

Knowledge of programmers’ rates worldwide to tailor the job description and candidate search to your budget.

Business Needs and Programming Languages

The initial step is to determine what exactly you need from a coder. Different programming languages fit different development needs, so owners of e-shops, blogs, and corporate websites will need absolutely distinct programming solutions. The most popular programming languages are Python, JavaScript, Java, C#, PHP, Node.js, C++, Golang, Ruby, and Rust, while the first five are the absolute top mostly used by tech giants.

Types of Web Development

As soon as you determine which programmer you need in terms of a programming language, it’s high time to clarify what specialization to look for. Developers are commonly divided into front-end, back-end, and full-stack coders. Back-end specialization presupposes dealing with the core technological processes on the server side of your technology, while front-end development deals with the user interface, layout, and website content. If you want an all-in-one solution, then it’s necessary to look for a full-stack developer – an expert able to handle both the user side and the server side of your web resource or app. However, keep in mind that such professionals are rare and charge higher on average.

Hiring Models

This criterion is of critical importance because it shapes the whole collaboration with your new developer. Hiring models are freelancing, in-house recruitment, relocation, outsourcing, and staff augmentation. Each of them comes with strong and weak sides and has its peculiarities, so it’s recommended to study each in detail before making the final decision.

In-house recruitment suits large companies that can afford administrative overhead costs such as paying taxes for the new employee, providing him/her with working space, equipment, and social package.

Relocation is another option of in-house recruitment involving bringing the employee from another country.

Outsourcing means giving the software development project away to a ready team of developers overseas.

Staff augmentation presupposes hiring a remote developer or a team of developers on a long-term basis to complement the operations of the in-house development team.

Freelancing suits small businesses with small budgets and those who need some small, short-term tasks accomplished with no strings attached.

Resume Screening and Interviewing

Though hard skills of developers matter much and are often prioritized during the candidate search, the understanding of soft skills’ importance is also growing. As a result, competent recruiters should be able to pre-screen candidate resumes and select the initial set of candidates for further testing and interviewing on such essential skills as teamwork, leadership, communication, problem-solving, etc. It’s also vital to understand the candidates’ motivation properly as it will be instrumental in their further incentivization and retention.

Coder Rates

The last but not the least point is selecting a location from which you will hire web developer by rates that coders charge on average. Recruiting locally is always more convenient, but your company may simply fail to afford a costly local developer, so it’s time to study the global labor market and find the country in which outsourcing and staff augmentation will represent a proper combination of price and quality for you.

Don’t neglect these considerations when recruiting new staff; missing any of the essential factors may end up in wasting time and money and starting the recruitment process over again.