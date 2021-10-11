Acting is profitable for the cream of Hollywood actors. While female actors still earn less than their male compatriots, they can still make a fortune if they show talent and hit on the right roles. These days we have many up-and-coming actresses who earn millions, but there’s also the old guard, which still leads the way. If you want to know who are the top 20 wealthiest actresses in the world, stick with us. Read, and the knowledge of Hollywood high-earners will be yours.

Drew Barrymore

Drew has been around for a while now, and just enough to cash in $125 million. It all started in her youth with ET, which inspired an amazing career full of accolades.

Jennifer Lawrence

Lawrence is a member of the younger generation, but thanks to her high profile, she made it to our list. Today she’s one of the best-paid actresses in Hollywood, and her net worth is close to $130 million. It’s all thanks to the Hunger Games franchise and similar titles where she had leading roles. In addition, she also has an Academy Award to her name.

Julia Roberts

This actress truly belongs to the older generation of Hollywood greatest. Her smile inspired a generation and after films such as Pretty Woman and Erin Brockovich, she earned quite a fortune over $140 million.

Frances Fisher

Now, Fisher is a less known name in the US, but this British actress amassed $145 million so far. She’s best known for the roles of Deborah ‘Red’ Saxon in The Edge of Night. Her career is long-lasting having alive since 1985.

Audrey Tautou

We’re still in Europe, as French actress Audrey Tautou has an estimated net worth of $145 million. She’s best known for Venus Beauty Insitute and Happenstance.

Jessica Szohr

Jessica Szohr also hit the $145 million mark. Her career is distinguished by such roles as those in My Wife and Kids and Twin Peaks.

Demi Moore

We’re back in Hollywood with Demi Moore and her $150 million. One of the best-looking women in Hollywood had a long and successful career. Some of her major roles include appearing in General Hospital and Blame it on Rio.

Angelina Jolie

Another standout beauty queen is Angelina Jolie. She comes from an acting family, and her career started at a young age. During her amazing carer, she received rewards for her acting in the form of an Oscar, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Golden Globe. Furthermore, she cashed in on her beauty and talent with $160 million. Her standout films include Gia, Girl, Interrupted, and Tomb Raider.

Miley Cyrus

Yes, Miley is now best known for her music career, which raked her in millions, but she started as a Disney actor. She’s best known for the role of Miley Stewart on Hannah Montana. Her current net worth is close to $160 million.

Xuxa Meneghel

With another $160 million actresses we’re moving down to South America. This Brazilian actress, TV host, and model is a massive star in the country of Samba.

Krysten Ritter

Ritter is a massive television star in the United States. It’s no wonder things are like this considering her appearance in such shows as Jessica Jones, Gravity, and Gilmore Girl. All of this was enough for $185 million.

Cathrine Deneuve

We’re back in France with this standout lady. Her net worth is set at 4185 million at this moment. It all thanks to various roles she represented through her career often posing as an untouchable woman.

Tracey Ullman

Tracey is a well-known name in England. Her career is long-lasting with her biggest appearance coming in the show titled A Kick Up the Eighties. She excels in various fields such as acting, dancing, producing, and even singing. All of this is enough for a little below $200 million.

Julia Louis Dreyfus

Julia Louis Dreyfus managed to hit on $200 million mark and it is a well-earned wealth. She is a record holder in various acting categories including Screen Actors Guild Awards and Emmy Awards. Her popularity did her well in both her stature and wealth.

Jennifer Aniston

Here’s a name that is well known to everyone. While Aniston has a log and decorated carer in acting in movies, she’s best known for her appearance in the TV show Friends. Thanks to this she made quite a fortune standing at $200 million.

Victoria Principal

Principal made her career from scratches after staring as Pamela Barnes Ewing in a TV Show titled Dallas. In the mid-time, she became known as an entrepreneur and author. All of this is enough for $200 million.

Sasha Alexander

Sasha went up to $215 million in riches where she currently stands. Her breakout role was in Dawson’s Creek where she portrayed Gretchen Witter. Later she had roles in such moves as Yes Man and He’s Just Not That Into You.

Paget Brewster

Here is another actress that made an appearance in friends. While not a standout role as the one Aniston had, she had another one in her career. Special Agent Emely Prentiss made Page rich, as after the appearance in the CBS crime drama Criminal Minds she became both famous and rich. She is now worth $245 million.

Mia Wasikowska

Mia is an Australian actress which is worth close to $275 million. She’s best known for her role of Alice in Tim Burton’s Alice in the Wonderland. Her Aussie debut came in a TV show called All Saints.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Olsen sisters are some sort of a cheat code considering there are two of them. Olsen twins made quite a fortune from their acting career which towers at $300 million. While there are two of them, the major reason why they are millionaires is that they started their careers at the age of six.