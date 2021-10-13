Rihanna Is Officially A Billionaire Due To Her Beauty Line

Rihanna is officially a billionaire, according to Forbes, due to her make-up and beauty line. Fenty Beauty was launched in 2017 with a pledge to make every woman feel included, instead of being left out because of her skin shade. This made Rihanna stand out in the makeup industry with all the women flocking to the Fenty Beauty items. The approach made the singer a billionaire, as a consequence.

Robyn Fenty’s fortune is currently estimated to be $1.7 billion, with a huge portion of it coming from Fenty Beauty. Rihanna comes as a second on the list of the richest women in the entertainment industry, right after Oprah. The singer is actually the co-owner of the company with a 50% stake. The other half is owned by French corporation LVMH, owned by Bernard Arnault. The collaboration was almost natural progress for Rihanna who was always shooting to become a businesswoman, instead of just being an entertainer. She has over 100 million followers on Instagram and as much on Twitter. So, marketing the goods was never a problem.

However, there is some tough competition on social media for beauty products. Kylie Cosmetics, KKW Beauty, and Jessica Alba’s Honest line are all major players in this field. Still, the “Umbrella” singer managed to draw the consumers to her products earning $550 million in sales in the first year of launching. A pretty astounding success that was based on offering women 50 shades of foundations, including those harder to find, so that we can all stop mixing them ourselves. Rihanna did exactly what she promised when she announced her beauty line, and women around the world scurried to get their hands on the latest products.

Make-up can be bought online and in all Sephora stores, which are also owned by the second richest man in the world – Bernard Arnault.

Rihanna is also the founder of the lingerie line Savage X Fenty, which made her a substantial profit of $270 million last year. The Barbados beauty is often modeling the collections herself on Instagram selling everything in a matter of days, and sometimes even hours.

When asked about how it feels to be a billionaire, the 33-year old said: “It’s tricky because it’s hard to even accept that’s where you’re at because I know where I’ve come from. At the same time, it feels good to be able to inspire young women and boys, who like me, come from humble beginnings, who come from parents who are immigrants or who are immigrants themselves, to be able to do this”.

While attending the Savage X Fenty fashion show, Riri was asked the same question all over again, to which she replied: “You know, it was really weird getting congratulations texts from people for money… I never got congratulated for money before”. The business lady added that she feels scared at the same time because she wants to keep her feet firmly to the ground.