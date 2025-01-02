5 Tips to Buy the Perfect Water Heater for Your Big Family

We all agree that water heaters are a modern-day home essential that we can’t do without. Stepping inside your hot shower is a great way to start your day, especially in the cold winter months.

Is your water heater not giving you enough hot water? Maybe it is not the right size for your household. Are you planning to buy a new geyser this winter season but are clueless about which one to buy? Fret not; we have got you covered.

Read to discover how to buy the right size of water heater for your large family.

1. Determine Your Hot Water Needs

To find the perfect size of the geyser for your large family, it is crucial that you take into consideration key factors like how many family members live at your house, what their hot water usage is, how many bathrooms you have at your home, etc.

If you have a large family of 5 or more members, it is ideal for you to invest in a high-flow tankless water heater or a large-capacity storage water liter that can hold 50-100 liters of water.

2. Consider the Climate

If you live in a colder climate, the water from the source will be colder and it will take longer to heat up. In such cases, it is advisable to have a high-capacity storage water heater that will ensure that you have enough hot water during the winter months. If you live in a tropical climate, you can go for a tankless water heater or a storage water heater of a smaller capacity.

3. Tank vs Tankless ─ Choose Wisely

Another important factor to consider while purchasing a geyser for a big family is whether you want to buy a traditional storage water heater or a tankless option. There are several benefits of opting for a tankless water heater. It will give you an endless supply of hot water on demand.

Want to know the best part? Tankless geysers don’t store water, unlike in the case of storage water heaters. This means that there is no standby heat loss and the water only gets heated when you want it. This makes these water heaters highly energy-efficient and eco-friendly.

4. Special Features to Look For

When you are buying a water heater for a big family, you must prioritize features like these:

High energy factor ─ Look for units that have a higher energy factor (EF) rating for better energy efficiency. Make sure that the EF rating is 0.65 or above.

Fast recovery rate ─ Since big families mean multiple showers back to back, it is crucial to choose a water heater that has a faster recovery rate, meaning it quickly reheats after use.

Insulation ─ Choose a geyser that is well insulated so that there is less heat loss and you get an endless supply of water heating without breaking the bank.

Advanced safety features ─ We are talking about digital display, advanced thermostat settings eco modes, etc. that will elevate your family’s bathing experience.

5. Choose the Right Brand of Water Heater

With so many brands of water heaters available in the market today, it is natural to feel confused. We recommend you do your research and choose a brand like AO Smith which is known for its durability, innovative technology, and affordability.

The Final Verdict

To sum up, if you have a large family, it is important that you invest in a geyser that can keep up with the hot water usage of your family. Either go for a high-capacity storage water heater or a new-age tankless water heater that will heat water on demand and save you a lot on your energy bill.

Looking to buy a suitable geyser for your large family? AO Smith is your best bet. No matter what type of water heater you want to bring home, from traditional water heaters to instant water heaters and tankless options, they have them all and more!

Want to know the best part? They have water heaters falling in different price ranges. This means that there is something for every family out there. So, when are you bringing home an AO Smith water heater and changing your shower experience for the better?