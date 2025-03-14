How to Protect Your Roof from Moss and Algae Growth

Source: checkatrade.com

The sight of moss or algae on your roof might give your home a more unsightly appearance, but it’s actually doing far more damage than just harming your kerb appeal.

Over time, moss and algae can spread fast, and as they plant themselves firmly to the surface, they start to cause a great level of damage. From leaks to significant tile damage, this delicate-looking greenery may transform your roof from looking a little discoloured to needing urgent repair.

In this blog, we take a look at why you may find moss and algae on your roof, what damage it may cause, and how you can stop it from happening.

Why have I got moss and algae on my roof?

Moss and algae both thrive in moist shaded areas. If there is a distinctive lack of sunlight, moss finds that area and makes it the perfect place to call home. So, if you have overhanging trees or your property has the sun blocked by other buildings, moss might discover your home as the place to be.

You’ll be able to differentiate between the two thanks to their appearance and how the roof gets worn down.

Moss is green and looks a little fuzzy ─ It holds lots of moisture and can cause roof tiles to lift and break over time. This then causes moisture and any additional water to find its way underneath, causing leaks and potentially structural damage.

Algae will appear as either black or green on your roof ─ It tends to discolour your roof more than damage it, but if left for a significantly long period, it could lead to areas of the roof deteriorating.

What damage does moss and algae cause to the roof?

The level of damage caused by moss or algae varies. Much depends on how long the moss or algae has been present though. The sooner it is treated, the less substantial the damage should be. However, that’s not to say you should leave it and assume that all is ok for a while. The presence of moss or algae on your roof can lead to the following problems:

Blocked gutters ─ Moss and algae may be sitting on your roof, but at times, pieces may break away and fall into the gutters. Thanks to their absorbent properties, proper drainage won’t be possible and instead you’ll see water accumulating which can then lead to roof damage and more.

Tile damage ─ As moss grows, it can find itself spreading to gaps underneath tiles. This causes them to lift, bend and perhaps break. This then sees the layer underneath exposed, allowing water to get in and cause vast levels of damage to the roof structure and the interior of your home.

Reduced lifespan of the roof ─ Moss and algae hold moisture on the surface of the roof, which over time, will cause the roof to wear down faster than it should. This then leads to expensive repairs that you could otherwise have avoided.

Harms kerb appeal ─ Whilst not the same as damage that requires repairing, if you are looking to sell your home, moss could make it tougher. New homeowners don’t want to start thinking about potentially expensive problems to fix. Tackle this issue first, and then you’ll get the viewings you want and likely sell much closer to your asking price.

How can you stop moss or algae growing on a roof?

There are a few simple things you can do that may stop moss or algae from growing on your roof. Putting these to use sooner rather than later could save you lots of money on repairs.

Cut back overhanging trees ─ By allowing more sunlight to reach your roof, you cut off the main life source for moss or algae. You might need to make this a frequent task, perhaps every few months, but it’ll be worth it in the long run.

Install zinc or copper strips ─ Zinc and copper hold almost magic powers over moss and algae. Having metal strips like this along the ridge of your roof will allow small amounts of this metal to wash down the roof when it rains heavily. These small deposits can then stop moss or algae growth.

Proper roof ventilation ─ If your roof doesn’t have decent ventilation, moisture can get trapped in the attic and on the surface of the roof. This could lead to varying levels of damage. Ensuring adequate ventilation is in place allows air to flow freely and helps the roof tiles dry out after wet weather. As we now know, moss and algae aren’t fans of dry surfaces!

Roof coatings ─ Some materials on the market have protective coatings built in. These resist moss and algae, leaving your roof exactly how it should be. It might be worth speaking to a specialist about roofing repairs in London or wherever you are based to find out more in this instance.

How can I remove moss or algae from my roof?

If moss or algae are already present on your roof, it may not be a huge problem – yet!

You can remove it yourself safely and easily, but should you feel unsure, or your roof is showing signs of significant damage, it would be best to speak to a professional.

Use a moss cleaner

In many DIY stores or homeware stores you’ll find a moss and algae remover. These products are specially made for your roof so won’t cause any damage. You simply apply it following the instructions and then brush it away.

Vinegar and water

If you can’t find the correct product in-store or prefer to tackle things with a more natural method, do this one! Mix water and vinegar in equal measures. Spray this mixture on the affected areas and leave it for around twenty minutes. Once the time has passed, gently brush the roof to remove any debris.

Hire a professional

As we mentioned at the start of this section, if you feel unsure or the problem is much bigger than you expected, you should reach out to a professional roof cleaner. They will have an array of tools and expertise to know how best to tackle the moss and algae.

What to avoid when moss and algae are on your roof

We spoke earlier of how moss and algae can be quite stubborn. This often leads people to think a blast from a pressure washer may be all that is needed. Unfortunately, this potential quick fix is also a recipe for disaster! The intense pressure can strip away more than just moss and might tear any protective coatings away or even upend the tiles.

You should also steer clear of any harsh chemicals. Whilst they may kill moss, they might also cause damage to your roof that ends up much worse than you thought. Always look for a product suitable for your roof or seek guidance from an expert.

Moss and algae growth may seem like a small-scale problem when compared to others but over time, they can cause huge levels of damage to your roof. Following our tips should help you keep your roof in its best condition.