Why Panic Alarms Are a Must-Have for Workplace Safety

Safety in any workplace should be of paramount importance for employers. Without robust safety protocols in place, it becomes all too easy for criminals to target vulnerable staff, and for accidents to go unreported or insufficiently dealt with.

There are, of course, many ways that companies can enhance worker safety. Training in conflict management, first aid, manual handling, and more all help protect workers from injury and foster a more productive environment. One other useful asset to consider is the panic alarm.

A simple yet effective addition to the workplace, a panic alarm can be a valuable way to get help when it is needed.

In this blog, we look at panic alarms and demonstrate where they can be of most use, as well as how, today, the technology has evolved to ensure that workers in all environments can feel safe.

What is a panic alarm?

A panic alarm is a way for employees to raise an alarm discreetly should an accident or incident occur. They can be found in various forms, each suited to the working environment or its users. In most cases, panic alarms are wearable devices, fixed buttons, or apps on smartphones.

Why every workplace should consider panic alarms for worker safety

Panic alarms do more than just alert alarm receiving centres, emergency services, or supervisors to issues. They enhance the workplace and its employees in many ways, as we’ll discover below.

Rapid response in emergencies

When a panic alarm is activated, an alert is picked up almost immediately by a trained call handler. With an instant line of communication, help is organised quickly, reducing the risk of harm to the employee. With many wearable devices or apps, the location of the user can be tracked instantly. This aids in providing a fast response and helps determine what possible help may be needed.

Enhanced confidence and morale

Knowing that safety is taken seriously in the workplace and that measures are in place to maintain it gives employees more faith in the business they work for. Knowing that a host of policies and procedures are promoted gives people more confidence that their workplace is safe and compliant. With this confidence, productivity and positivity will also increase, leading to a happier workforce.

Prevention of escalation

In some industries, especially retail and hospitality, confrontations can quickly escalate. Having a panic alarm in place allows employees to safely and discreetly raise an alarm that brings assistance. With a rapid response, the chances of escalation into something violent or more dangerous are greatly reduced. Thanks to the two-way communication such devices utilise, it becomes possible for the call handler to determine the right course of action quickly and dispatch the necessary means to remedy the problem.

Protection for lone workers

Many industries rely on lone workers, and arming them with a panic alarm gives them something that can put their mind at ease. Security guards, late-night retail staff, and more may all find themselves in situations where they need urgent help. Having access to a panic alarm, whether wearable, fixed, or as an app on their phone, means they can discreetly call for help if faced with an emergency.

Compliance with safety regulations

These days, health and safety legislation is tighter than ever. As a result, companies are bound by stricter rules. While you may comply with them, it is beneficial to ensure you go above and beyond. This demonstrates your commitment to safety and is also useful should an incident occur and legal action be pursued. Showing you had additional measures in place to assist employees is much more beneficial than merely meeting the minimum expectation.

Cost effectiveness

Panic alarms in wearable, app, or fixed button form are simple to incorporate into existing workplace safety protocols. With ease of use, simple integration, and, of course, the benefits the system provides, the expense is minimal when compared to what it would be if legal action were pursued.

Which industries benefit most from panic alarms?

You could add a panic alarm to any industry and see it bring benefits. Any environment that could pose a risk to employees or customers should consider a panic alarm system. It’s the perfect way to rapidly call for help discreetly and resolve conflicts.

Industries that benefit from implementing panic alarms include:

Retail stores and warehouses

Healthcare facilities

Hospitality venues

Educational facilities

Construction

Agriculture

Of course, this list is not exhaustive. If your workers spend time working alone or are in environments where they could be put at risk, a panic alarm would be valuable.

How do I choose the right panic alarm?

There are a host of panic alarm products on the market. Some lend themselves better to certain industries than others. Some provide features that may not be beneficial in one working environment but are essential in another. When considering panic alarms for your team, look for the following:

Ease of use: Find a system that works quickly and discreetly.

Integration: Choose a panic alarm that is easily integrated into existing health and safety infrastructure. Many devices require no integration at all, just some simple staff training on how to use them!

Response times: Look at what response times are offered. Hunt out alarms that guarantee a rapid response from alarm receiving centres or emergency services.

Fall detection facility: Find a wearable panic alarm that can detect falls. This can prove essential for lone workers or those in environments where slips, trips, and falls could be common.

Accreditations: If your alarm meets specific safety standards, it will be certified to that standard. Knowing that your panic alarm has these credentials should give you added peace of mind. For alarms being used by lone workers, look for BS 8484:2022.

Investing in panic alarms is about more than just remaining compliant. It’s about keeping people safe. As an employer, you have a legal and moral responsibility to ensure your team is safe. Providing such a safety aid goes some way to enhancing this. With rapid response, trained call handlers, and location tracking, you can ensure that workers, both on-site and remote, can feel confident they are in safe hands.