Top 5 Tips for Cleaning Your Jewelry at Home in 2020

Men and women have jewelry they love and wear regularly. From a wedding ring handed down through the generations to a piece the significant other bought last month, jewelry pieces need regular cleanings to ensure they look their best and hold up with time.

Without regular cleanings, dust, lotion, soap, and other debris build-ups on the pieces and leave them looking dull and lifeless. Don’t let this happen, as any blemishes appear more noticeable when the wearer is heading out for the evening and has no time to clean them.

Fortunately, cleaning jewelry at home takes less time and effort than most people imagine. The Good Housekeeping Cleaning Lab experts share this information with men and women to help keep these pieces looking beautiful for years to come. Use this information when cleaning pieces available now at adinasjewels.com for amazing results.

1. Silver

Silver tarnishes with time, but men and women can avoid this issue by using a good silver polish. This polish removes the tarnish already on the pieces and prevents it from coming back. The polish contains ingredients designed to dissolve and remove this tarnish. While doing so, the product leaves a protective coating on the jewelry to prevent tarnish.

Some people prefer to use a liquid polish, but this can be messy. Avoid using a liquid product when time is limited. Grab a wipe that does the same or uses a multi-layer cloth specially treated to clean jewelry. One side of the cloth cleans the piece and removes the tarnish, and the other side shines the piece.

Imagine going to put a piece of jewelry on only to find it is dirty and there is no polish in the house. Don’t get discouraged. Use one of the following methods in a pinch. However, don’t use them regularly because they won’t prevent tarnish from forming again, and excessive rubbing damages silver-plated jewelry.

Combine a few drops of dish soap with warm water. Use a small cloth dipped in this solution to rub the jewelry gently and remove any tarnish. Rinse the piece with cool water before buffing the piece with a dry, soft cloth.

Baking Soda removes heavy tarnish when the polish isn’t available. Combine three parts baking soda with one part water. Wet the silver before applying the past with a soft cloth that is lint-free. Be sure to work the paste into any crevices and keep turning the cloth as the tarnish comes off. Once you remove all tarnish, rinse the piece well and buff it dry.

Toothpaste removes stains from the teeth and does the same with tarnish on silver jewelry. Use white toothpaste, not gel, to remove the tarnish, wiping it gently with a soft cloth or a finger. Rinse the piece with warm water before buffing it.

2. Gold

Mix a few drops of your favorite dish soap with some warm water to clean gold jewelry. Put small pieces in a strainer prior to putting them in the solution. Set large pieces right in the bowl with the solution and allows them to soak for approximately five minutes. Swish the pieces around, remove them from the solution, set them on a soft cloth, and use a soft toothbrush to remove any dirt from the crevices. Put the small pieces back in the strainer and rinse them with running water. Buff dry.

3. Gemstones

Make precious and semi-precious stones sparkle again with the help of dish soap and water. Use the same method used to clean gold pieces, replacing the tap water with seltzer water. According to tests conducted by the Good Housekeeping Institute Cleaning Lab, the carbonation found in the seltzer water loosens any soil, dirt, and debris trapped in the facets and in the settings. Use a soft toothbrush to clean the settings and stones before dipping the piece into water to rinse the loosened debris. Another option involves placing the pieces in a strainer before rinsing them under running water. Buff dry to make them sparkle and shine. When out and about, if a ring needs attention, use a cleaning stick. This wand releases the cleaner before the soft tip is used to remove the debris. Be sure to rinse the piece well after rinsing the wand.

4. Pearls

Women love the luster of pearls, but this same luster disappears easily because the pearls are porous. All pearls, regardless of whether they are real, faux, or cultured, must be cleaned carefully. Never soak them, as doing so cause the string to weaken and break. Lay the strand on a soft cloth and use a small, clean makeup brush dipped in a solution of warm water and a drop or two of shampoo to clean them. Clean each pearl separately. Finish up by rinsing the pearls using a clean, damp cloth. Never use a wet cloth, only one that is damp. Allow the strand to dry flat to ensure the string doesn’t stretch. Use the same method when cleaning other lustrous stones, such as opals and turquoise.

5. Costume Jewelry

Mix dish soap and water until you have a sudsy solution. Dab a cloth in this solution and use it to wipe any grime or smudges on the jewelry. Rinse the solution off using a cloth dipped in plain water. Never use a wet cloth, only a damp one. Pat the pieces dry and lay them upside down to ensure water doesn’t soak into the setting. With costume jewelry, they glue the stones on. For this reason, never soak the pieces. Doing so loosens the glue, and this could lead to the stones being lost.

Caring for Jewelry

Jewelry requires proper care to look its best. Consider the following when caring for your jewelry pieces.

Never wear a ring when washing hands, cleaning, or applying lotions and beauty products. Take jewelry off when swimming to avoid contact with chlorine and saltwater, and wipe pearls after each wearing to remove any perfume or body oils that can lead to yellowing of the stones.

Silver becomes shinier when it’s worn, as friction slows tarnishing. When the pieces aren’t being worn, place them in a special anti-tarnish bag.

Use these tips to keep jewelry clean at home. However, have pieces inspected regularly by a reputable jeweler. Doing so ensures

the settings remained secure and the stones are in good shape. They train jewelers to spot problems early, before a problem permanently damages the jewelry. You don’t want this.