15 Tips on How To Keep A Tidy Kitchen – Even When You’re Pushed For Space

Dream of a Pinterest-worthy, super organized kitchen, but square footage isn’t on your side? We have a few tips that might surprise you!

Kitchens are our favorite spot in the home – they’re the heart of the house, and we love nothing more than spending time they’re cooking up a storm. But when they get cluttered and cramped, it can be hard to feel inspired. It”s a place where we often feel overwhelmed and stressed, instead of relaxed and happy.

But it doesn’t have to be that way! With a little bit of know-how, you can make the most of even the tiniest kitchen. Here are our top tips:

1. Get creative with storage

There are lots of clever ways to store things in a small kitchen – use hanging baskets for fruit and vegetables, buy a spice rack, or invest in some under-the-counter storage boxes.

2. Keep surfaces clear

This might seem like an obvious one, but it’s really important! When your counters are cluttered, it makes the whole space feel cramped. Try to stick to one or two types of countertop decoration (like flowers or a vase), and keep the rest of the space clear. This will make cooking and cleaning a lot easier.

3. Create zones

When your kitchen is small, it’s important to create zones for different activities. This will help you to stay organized and make the most of the space you have. Try setting up a cooking zone, a cleaning zone, and a storage zone.

4. Embrace minimalism

This is a great way to make the most of a small kitchen. Instead of filling every nook and cranny with appliances and gadgets, think about what you really need. Can you live without a microwave? Or maybe you could get rid of the toaster oven.

5. Buy a bar cart

If you don’t have much storage space, consider buying a bar cart. This can act as an extra surface area for cooking or prepping food, as well as a place to store your glasses and bottles.

6. Hanging organizers for kitchen doors

When thinking about organization in a tiny space, think about every angle. Even cupboard doors – they can be used from the inside too. Hang an organizer on the door under the kitchen sink, for spare cleaning supplies & dishcloths, stray shopping bags, and whatever else you have lying around that needs a home!

7. Organize the cupboards – from top to bottom

Kitchen cupboards are usually inefficient space takers because often no one utilizes their full height. Get a couple of in-cupboard organizers that will allow you to safely stack plates, bowls, chopping boards, pots, and pans… whatever you can stack, put it in!

8. The power of the magnetic strip

If you’re short on wall space, utilize the power of magnets. Attach a magnetic strip to the side of your fridge and hang utensils, oven mitts, and tea towels from it. This way they’re always close at hand, but out of the way.

9. Install a pegboard

Pegboards are seriously underrated when it comes to organizing small spaces – they take up no room at all! If you install one in your kitchen, you can hang pots and pans, aprons, oven gloves, and whatever else you need easy access to.

10. Use baskets instead of drawers

Baskets are great for small kitchens because they take up very little space and can be easily hidden away. Use them to store fruits, vegetables, and other loose items. You could even get a couple of hanging baskets to use as extra storage in the kitchen.

11. Fridge magnets – but not as you know them

No longer just holiday memorabilia – you can now get magnetic spice racks, shelves, and even kitchen roll holders. If the side of your fridge is next to a counter, this is valuable storage space that shouldn’t go unused!

12. Knives out

First things first – sort your knives. Get rid of all the dull and old pieces you don’t use and get yourself a couple of good-quality kitchen knives on Favi. Then, you can think about storing them – the best is a stand that also protects the blades. Alternatively, you can attach a magnetic holder to the wall and hang the knives, on it, plus other metal utensils

13. Rack city

Do you have one cupboard full of packets and empty spice jars? Time to organize. Convert any spare wall space into an attractive spice rack, and fill it with well-labeled jars. Convenient, practical, and attractive!

14. Food containers

Consider buying some matching containers for other food, too. There are loads of benefits to this: not only does it look good, but if you have matching containers they can be well stacked & organized in your drawers, which saves space. It’s also cleaner, and can be more ecological – consider getting your store cupboard essentials from non-plastic stores, for ultimate green peace of mind!

15. Keep your fridge tidy

Don’t forget the fridge! In order to ensure your food stays fresher for longer, it’s good to know how to organize it properly in the fridge. Each floor has a slightly different humidity level. Higher humidity, for example, is fine for fruit and vegetables, but not so good for dairy products. It’s also a good idea to use plastic boxes (for cheese, meat products, etc.) and stack them. You will save space and know exactly where everything is.

There are plenty of other ways to organize your kitchen, but hopefully, these tips will get you started. With a bit of creativity and some organization, you can make the most out of even the tiniest kitchen!

So, there you have it – a few tips on how to be uber organized in your tiny kitchen. With a bit of creativity and organization, you can make the most of every nook and cranny! You can keep your kitchen tidy even if it’s small. We’d argue keeping a small space clean is important – small spaces with lots of clutter tend to feel smaller! Take your time to plan where you want everything, and choose which storage options to buy for your space wisely… then you can keep on top of it easily from now on!